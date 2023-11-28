Rabbi assaulted in northern Italy, attacker uses antisemitic slurs

Yesterday, Rabbi Chaim Fabrizio Cipriani, Genoa's Chief Rabbi, fell victim to an unprovoked attack in his hometown. He was assaulted by a 58-year-old man brandishing a screwdriver, whose only apparent motive was the sight of a Jew wearing a kippah in public. The man not only threatened Rabbi Cipriani's life but also launched a tirade of antisemitic abuse. Thankfully, Rabbi Cipriani was able to alert the police before any physical harm could be inflicted, leading to the assailant's arrest and subsequent interrogation.

