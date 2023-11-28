Front pages and balloons: Everyone waits for baby Kfir to come home

Carrying orange balloons, hundreds flocked to what has become known as Hostage Square in central Tel Aviv to support the Bibas family, after the list of hostages to be released from Gaza did not include 10-month-old Kfir, 4-year-old Ariel, and parents Shiri and Yarden.

Yarden's sister, Ofri Bibas Levy, expressed her deep concern over the family's 53-day captivity in Gaza at the hands of Hamas. "We are in the dark about how Kfir, just 10 months old, Ariel, and their parents are faring. We wonder who consoles them when they cry, whether they are fed, and if they have the means to maintain their hygiene," Levy said.

"Their location is known - they were abducted by Hamas and they should be brought back without delay," she added. "The accountability for their well being falls squarely on Hamas. I ask Hamas - who do you consider your enemies? To abduct children - what does this say about your principles? Does Islam sanction such actions?"

3 View gallery The Daily Mail front page ( Photo: DAILY MAIL )

Levy said that the family is "deeply grateful to the citizens of Israel for their unwavering support and expressions of solidarity, which fuel our determination to bring our loved ones home. We share the joy of those who have been reunited with their families. We urge the government to fulfill its duty and ensure the immediate return of our family members, all of them, without delay. Their lives are increasingly at risk with each passing day they spend in captivity. We call for the involvement of the United States and Qatar, and insist on giving the Red Cross access to them, to provide essential life-saving medications during their imprisonment. We hope that our message, symbolized by these balloons, will reach Gaza."

As the families of the ten hostages released on Tuesday were informed about their impending release, the Bibas family has made it known that their four relatives, abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, were not included on the day's release list. Although the present agreement, which only accounts for the release of women and children, did not cover the liberation of Yarden, Kfir and Ariel's father, the continued captivity of his wife and their two children after 53 days, has caught the public's attention.

The Bibas family reading a statement in Tel Aviv ( Video: Yaron Brenner )

The Bibas family have made their way to major publications all over the world as global media outlets persist in tracking every turn of events in the hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas. The news of a prolonged cease-fire aimed at freeing an additional 20 hostages from Gaza, coupled with the releaseof 11 more Israelis in the fourth release wave Monday night, dominated the headlines on Tuesday morning on newspapers and websites worldwide.

The front page of Britain's Daily Mail included a large picture of 10-month-old Kfir with the words: "The tiniest human shield." The front page also said that "Hamas have refused to let him and his family go and handed him over to another terror group, which is based in Khan Younis." The Daily Telegraph also displayed a picture of Kfir on the front page, and other major publications, such as The Times and The New York Post put major emphasis on the story of hostages in Gaza, with the Post writing "Stolen Childhood" and showing a picture of 4-year-old Abigail Edan, recently released from Hamas captivity.

3 View gallery The Bibas family members held hostage in Gaza

This could partially be attributed to the fact that among those freed last night, were individuals holding dual citizenships of countries including France, Germany and Argentina, which explains why French newspaper Le Parisien also included the story of the hostages on its front page.

The abduction of Shiri Bibas along with Ariel and Kfir – the youngest captive in Gaza - from Kibbutz Nir Oz, has become a potent symbol of Hamas' brutality and an enduring image of the October 7 massacre. This month, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, reflecting on baby Kfir's situation, said: "He is the same age as my youngest grandson. I find myself wondering who plays with him, who cares for him, and who feeds him among these people? This thought persistently troubles me. I want to make it clear to everyone: We have a paramount duty to bring the hostages home."

3 View gallery Orange balloons for Kfir and his family ( Photo: Oz Mualem )

Dalit Ram Aharon from Kibbutz Nir Oz spoke Tuesday afternoon about the emotional roller coaster that the kibbutz members have been on, particularly those in Eilat, who recently reunited with friends returning from Hamas captivity.