Process of transferring 10 Israeli hostages to Red Cross begins

The process of transferring 10 Israeli hostages, who have been held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for 52 days, to the International Committee for the Red Cross has begun.

The 10 hostages, reported to be a girl and nine women, are being transferred Tuesday as part of the hostage exchange agreement: Some 50 Israeli hostages – women and children - were released during the first four days of a cease-fire in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and youths held in Israeli prisons and Israel agreed to extend the cease-fire by a day for every 10 hostages released up to 100 hostages total.

Just an hour before the start of the transfer, hundreds of people gathered to participate in a demonstration of support for the Bibas family in Hostage Square in Tel Aviv with orange balloons in their hands, this after it was learned that the four members of the family 10-month-old Kfir, 4-year-old Ariel and parents Shiri and Yarden- will not be released Tuesday.

Ofri Bibas Levy, Yarden's sister, said: "For 53 days they have been held captive by Hamas in Gaza, we do not know if 10-month-old Kfir and Ariel are with their parents. Who hugs them when they cry? We do not know if they have food, if they shower them. We know where they are – Hamas kidnapped them and must return them immediately. The responsibility for their health lies directly with Hamas. Hamas – who are your enemies? Kidnapping children, what are your values? Is this acceptable according to Islam?"

Earlier on Tuesday, President Isaac Herzog met with Shoshan Haran, who was abducted from her home during the Hamas massacre on October 7, along with six other members of her family from Kibbutz Be'eri. Shoshan was released on Saturday with her daughter Adi Shoham, 38, and Adi’s children Yahel, 3, and Naveh, 8, along with Noam Avigdori, 12, and her mother Sharon Avigdori, 52. The seventh family member, Tal Shoham, is still in captivity.

Herzog hugged her and told her: "You have no idea how excited I am to see you, and your family. You have become a model, all the hostages have become a model for admiration, pain and identification. I am sure they will return. I am convinced and know that there is a tremendous international effort, rare in its strength. There will come moments of complex decisions, but everything must be done to release them and return them home."