Armenia and Iran said to sign huge arms deal

, Azerbaijan, which is facing a tense situation with Armenia after concluding a war between the two just a few months ago. Now it fears that Armenia will receive the same Iranian drones that Russia is using against Ukraine.

According to a senior military official in the Middle East, the reported agreement was divided into several contracts and signed in recent months. Iran International reported that it obtained an exclusive list of the military items that Iran is supposed to supply to Armenia, which includes several models of drones and air defense missile systems.

