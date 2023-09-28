HIgh Court vs. government: Top court hears petition against law protecting Netanyahu from ouster

The High Court of Justice on Thursday heard petitions against an amendment to Israel's quasi-constitutional Basic Laws that is meant to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from being declared incapacitated.
The petitioners assert that this amendment is of a personal nature, undermining the judiciary’s checks and balances on the executive and legislative branches. They warn that this could be a step closer to a dictatorship. They also challenge the immediate enforcement of the law, stating that it paves the way for a hazardous precedent: the prime minister could adjust constitutional conditions to his whims, leveraging his temporary majority.
During prior discussions about the amendment, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara contended it must be struck down. Responding to a High Court injunction a week prior, she proposed a deferment of its enforcement, at least until the forthcoming parliamentary session.
She emphasized that Basic Laws shouldn't be manipulated to address personal agendas or bypass issues of ethical and legal standing. By deferring its initiation, she suggests an opportunity to shape the provision with foresight and comprehensive legal insight.