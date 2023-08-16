Paraguay to relocate embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Paraguayan President Santiago Pena also agree Israel will reopen its embassy in Asunción later in 2023 ; the previous president of Paraguay closed the embassy in Jerusalem in order to maintain a neutral approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Jerusalem
Israel
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with newly appointed Paraguayan President Santiago Pena on Tuesday, just hours after his inauguration ceremony. During the meeting they decided that Paraguay will transfer its embassy to Jerusalem later this year.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Additionally, they agreed Israel would reopen its embassy in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay.
2 View gallery
אלי כהן וסנטיאגו פניהאלי כהן וסנטיאגו פניה
Eli Cohen and Santiago Pena
(Photo: Foreign Ministry)
Foreign Minister Cohen invited Pena to visit Israel for the embassy’s inauguration ceremony in Jerusalem; the president responded that he intends to visit the country later this year before the embassy’s official opening.
The Paraguayan embassy will be the fifth one to open in Jerusalem. "We continue to strengthen Jerusalem's international status as Israel’s capital,” Cohen said in a statement. “I invited Paraguayan President Santiago Pena to visit Israel for the inauguration of the Paraguayan embassy in Jerusalem.”
“The opening of the Paraguayan embassy in Jerusalem and the Israeli embassy in Asunción will reinforce Israel's regional and international standing as well as the important ties between the two countries. We’ll continue to bolster the historical connection with Latin American countries, which have stood by the side of Israel and the Jewish people," he added.
In May 2018, Paraguay moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, being the third embassy to be opened in the capital after the United States and Guatemala.
2 View gallery
בנימין נתניהו והוראסיו קוארטסבנימין נתניהו והוראסיו קוארטס
Benjamin Netanyahu and Horacio Cartes in 2018
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
At the time, Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes, a supporter of Israel, came to Jerusalem to inaugurate the embassy in a special ceremony. He was also invited by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a year later to the annual torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl.
Four months later, in September 2018, Paraguay's newly elected President Mario Abdo Benitez reversed his predecessor's decision and announced the Paraguayan embassy would return to Herzliya in order to maintain a more neutral approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel expressed its disagreement with the decision, and Netanyahu instructed to recall Israel's ambassador to Asunción and to close the Israeli embassy in the country, which has remained nonoperational since late 2018.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""