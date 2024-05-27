Watch Palestinians climb border wall from West Bank, causing alarm

Residents of the Emek Hefer Regional Council, feared the men were terrorists on their way to launch an attack but were found to be unarmed; IDF detains 19 for illegally entering country   

Raanan Ben-Zur |
Palestinians climb border wall to enter from West Bank

A video clip showing Palestinians climbing over the border fence separating the West Bank from Israel caused panic on Monday as rumors spread about the possibility that they were terrorists on their way to attack communities in the area.
They were quickly confirmed to be unarmed civilians attempting to enter Israel to find work and 19 of them were taken into custody.
Palestinian man seen climbing over border wall from the West Bank Palestinian man seen climbing over border wall from the West Bank
Palestinian man seen climbing over border wall from the West Bank
(Photo: Screenshot)
The Emek Hefer Regional Council said the military was called and the men were found to be unarmed. "The regional council regards the crossing of Palestinians without proper permits, with gravity and demands the military show zero tolerance for such events and prevent anyone from being able to climb the border wall," they said in a statement adding they had long demand and addition of security forces as well as other measures to be put in place to ensure the security of their residents.
שב"חים מטול כרם.שב"חים מטול כרם.
Palestinians detained by troops after illegal entry into Israel

After the October 7 Hamas massacre in the south, Israelis living near the West Bank border have said they feared a similar attack could be made in their vicinity. They pointed out shooting attacks across the order that have targeted communities further to the north.
תיעוד פלסטיני מהמחבלים - פיגוע הירי בקיבוץ מעלה גלבועתיעוד פלסטיני מהמחבלים - פיגוע הירי בקיבוץ מעלה גלבוע
Palestinian footage of a shooting attack on Kibbutz Ma'ale Gilboa
Earlier this year, residents of Bat Hefer which is adjacent to the border wall said they had been hearing sounds of digging under their homes. No tunnels were found.
