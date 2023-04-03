Palestinian gunmen open fire at kibbutz from across Green Line

Palestinian footage of attack on Kibbutz Ma'ale Gilboa

Palestinian gunmen opened fire from across the Green Line at an Israeli kibbutz that is situated near the northern West Bank Monday evening, hitting several homes.

The Green Line is a term used to refer to the demarcation line that was established in the 1949 Armistice Agreements between Israel and its neighbors after the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation and separates between the West Bank and Israel Proper.

IDF forces arrived at Kibbutz Ma'ale Gilboa after reports of the shooting and began searching the area for the suspects who fled the scene. No one was hurt in the shooting and the walls of four homes were grazed by bullets.

Fatah and Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack and released a video of the shooting.

According to a resident of the kibbutz who spoke to Ynet, a vehicle was spotted arriving from the opposite side of the border barrier, traveling in the direction of Jenin. The vehicle reportedly fired shots at the kibbutz houses before driving off toward the Palestinian village of Jalbun.

“It's a miracle no one was hurt considering that this is the time when most people are outside. As we were preparing for Passover, making pitas from leftover flour, we suddenly heard gunshots,” she recounted to Ynet.

"At first, we were unsure about what was going on and thought it was just fireworks. But suddenly, someone heard a deafening metallic sound followed by the realization that the sound was actually a gunshot targeted in our direction.

Everyone quickly sought refuge in their homes, and we started searching for the source of the sound. As far as I can recall, such an incident had never occurred in Ma'ale Gilboa before. Later on, after conducting scans, we discovered that four homes had been hit by bullets on their outer walls. It was only after the search that the damage was detected."