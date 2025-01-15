Hamas has given green light to Gaza deal, Israeli official says

Hamas has given the green light to a hostage deal, a senior Israeli official told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office tempered expectations, saying, "Hamas has yet to provide a formal response." The government and Security Cabinet will convene on Thursday to address the developments.

4 View gallery Tel Aviv rally calling for release of hostage held in Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov )

Pro-Hamas Qatari newspaper The New Arab reported that Hamas leadership in Doha met with leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine to present the final draft of the Gaza cease-fire agreement. "The resistance factions' stance on the draft is unified and positive," a Palestinian source told the paper.

The report also noted that mediators have received maps detailing the IDF’s withdrawal and presence in Gaza during the agreement’s initial phase. The official announcement is expected to take place in Cairo, contingent on all parties’ approval.

Meanwhile, a senior Palestinian official told Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al Mayadeen that "Hamas has responded positively to the mediators’ final proposal. The cease-fire agreement is expected to be signed tonight or tomorrow," the official added.

Israeli officials have stressed the importance of the next 24 to 48 hours, with one describing it as a "now or never" moment. "If a deal isn’t finalized within this timeframe, the momentum could be lost," another official warned.

4 View gallery Aftermath of Israeli airstrike in central Gaza ( Photo: Eyad BABA / AFP )

Israel has dismissed Hamas’ claims, circulated in Arab media, that Israel is delaying the agreement , calling them an attempt to exert last-minute pressure for concessions. Israeli sources said these accusations also reflect internal divisions within Hamas leadership in Gaza.

Negotiators in Doha are reportedly making final refinements to the deal, with sources saying, "The teams are focused on perfecting the language of the agreement, but we are still waiting for Hamas’ formal response. For now, all we’re seeing are smokescreens."

Recent reports in Arab media claiming Hamas demanded the return of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s body have been dismissed as "absolute fake news" by Israeli sources.

"We are receiving positive signals from Hamas about the deal, but it is not finalized yet," a senior Israeli official involved in the negotiations said, adding that while Israel, Qatar, Egypt, the U.S. and parts of Hamas leadership have agreed on key terms, the final response lies with Hamas' leadership in Gaza.

4 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

The official emphasized that the list of hostages has been finalized, countering Hamas' claims of Israeli attempts to alter the list. He noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committed to the deal, believing it aligns with the war’s objectives of dismantling Hamas, while also prioritizing the hostages' return.

Significant gaps remain regarding the second phase of negotiations, which is expected to begin on the 16th day after the first phase. These include issues like the release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas leaders to a third country, dismantling Hamas' military capabilities and Israel’s demand for a mechanism to oversee post-war governance in Gaza.

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

"We’re offering Hamas leadership safe passage,” an Israeli source familiar with the talks said. “They can go to Hodeidah if they wish and experience Israeli airstrikes there like in Gaza."

According to The Wall Street Journal, Hamas' silence overnight delayed progress, but talks resumed in Doha on Wednesday. Mediators include Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and representatives from the U.S., Israel and Qatar. Both Israeli and Arab officials confirmed that key points have been resolved and the agreement is in its final stages.

4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The New York Times reported that mediators are working to address outstanding issues, including maps showing how IDF forces will redeploy in Gaza during the cease-fire and lists of Palestinian prisoners slated for release in exchange for hostages. Israel has also demanded a mechanism to prevent armed terrorists from returning to northern Gaza. Additionally, mediators are discussing protocols for the potential return of displaced Palestinians from southern Gaza to the north in the event of a cease-fire.

NBC reported that both sides are "on the brink of an agreement," with key details expected to be finalized shortly.

Arab media reported Wednesday morning that Hamas accused Israel of introducing new conditions complicating the finalization of a hostage release agreement. Israeli officials swiftly denied the claims, calling them “Hamas lies aimed at avoiding responsibility for the deal.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Mohammed Sinwar, Yahya Sinwar's leader and apparent successor as Hamas leader, has agreed in principle to the terms of the agreement. This apparent approval reportedly came just hours after Hamas publicly declared the deal to be in its "final stages."

However, a Palestinian source familiar with the negotiations told Al Mayadeen that "Israeli actions have disrupted the cease-fire agreement so far." The source claimed Israel has yet to provide a withdrawal map for its forces in Gaza or details on managing the Rafah border crossing and aid deliveries.

IDF strikes terror targets in Gaza ( Video: IDF )

"Additionally, Israel has not clarified the mechanism for prisoner swaps or how injured Palestinians will receive treatment. While Israel has given general consent to the agreement, these critical details are delaying its finalization and the start of the cease-fire," the source added.

Sky News Arabic cited sources claiming that new Israeli demands, such as maintaining a 700-meter military presence inside Rafah and veto power over prisoner release lists, could jeopardize the negotiations.

While negotiators in Doha continued talks to close the deal, a senior Hamas official told Reuters on Tuesday night that the group has yet to formally respond to mediators. The official attributed the delay to Israel’s alleged failure to provide maps outlining its military withdrawal from Gaza. Israeli officials have denied this assertion.