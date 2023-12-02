Two Hezbollah-linked operatives killed in 'Israeli strikes' near Damascus, watchdog says

Two Syrian Hezbollah-affiliated militants were eliminated in strikes attributed to Israel on Hezbollah-linked sites near the Syrian capital of Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based opposition war monitor, reported Saturday morning.

Syrian state media reported that air defenses repelled an "Israeli rocket attack" against targets in the vicinity of Damascus early on Saturday, adding defenses shot down most of the missiles.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus," the Syrian state news agency said, citing a military source. There were only material damages, it added.