IDF expands ground ops in Gaza, operates in Jenin to destroy terror infrastructure

The Israel Defense Forces continued ground operations in the Gaza Strip overnight between Sunday and Monday. During clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops, according to the IDF spokesman. In one incident, an IDF aircraft guided by IDF ground troops struck a staging post inside a building belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside it.

The IDF reports that in recent days it has struck over 600 terror targets, including weapons depots, dozens of anti-tank missile launching positions, as well as hideouts and staging grounds used by the Hamas terrorist organization.





IDF also operated overnight in Jenin in an operation to destroy terrorist infrastructure. Three terrorists, Wiam Iyad Hanon, 27, Amir Abdullah Sharbaji and Nawras Ibrahim Baghawi, 28, were killed by IDF fire during the operation in the Jenin refugee camp. The director of the government hospital in Jenin announced that nine other people were wounded. As part of the operation, explosives planted on the road in a controlled explosion by the engineering forces, and several places hiding anti-tank weapons and ammunition were destroyed. Aircraft attacked gunmen in the area who endangered the forces.

The IDF announced early Monday morning the death of another soldier. Maj. Gen. (res.) Yanon Fleishman, 31, from Jerusalem, an armored soldier in the 71st Battalion, was killed Sunday night when a tank overturned in the north of the country, according to the IDF. In addition, an IDF reserve officer and a soldier were seriously injured.





Overnight, the Air Force attacked the launchers in Syria from which rocket were fired on Sunday evening toward the Golan Heights, after another day of fighting in the north. Syrian state TV said on Monday that Israeli air strikes targeted two army posts in Daraa. The raids led to "some material losses," according to Syrian media.

U.S. planes attacked several areas belonging to Iranian militias on the Syria-Iraq border overnight, according to Syrian reports. The reports included a video of the Israeli attack that took place Sunday night in areas held by troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad in Daraa. The Lebanese al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported nine attacks on Sunday night using warplanes in the al-Bukhamal area in Syrian territory.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening, and again emphasized the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian aid to citizens in Gaza. He said of the conversation in a post on the X social media platform: "Earlier I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the developments in Gaza — we discussed efforts to secure the release of hostages and help Americans in Gaza leave safely, and I underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. I reiterated that Israel has every right to defend its citizens from terrorism and a responsibility to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law which prioritizes the protection of civilians."

Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview broadcast on Sunday night on "60 Minutes" that Washington has "absolutely no intention nor do we have any plans to send combat troops into Israel or Gaza, period."

Harris added that: "Israel, without any question, has a right to defend itself. That being said, it is very important that there be no conflation between Hamas and the Palestinians. The Palestinians deserve equal measures of safety and security, self-determination and dignity, and we have been very clear that the rules of war must be adhered to and that there be humanitarian aid that flows."

Hezbollah announced Sunday night that the organization's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, will speak on Friday, November 3, at a ceremony honoring the "martyrs who died on the path to Jerusalem," a moniker given to the terrorist group's 48 members who have been killed by Israel so far. This will be Nasrallah's first address since the start of the Iron Swords War.