Hamas pits hostages against Netanyahu in latest psychological warfare move

Hamas released on Monday a video showing three hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip, in which one of them criticizes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is unclear where, when, and under what conditions the video, in which the captives presumably spoke, was recorded.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli tanks were sighted in the Zeitoun neighborhood on the outskirts of Gaza City . IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in his daily briefing that the military was expanding its ground operation within the Gaza Strip.

"Over the past day, we have expanded ground activities, with additional forces entering the Gaza Strip including Infantry, Armored Corps, Combat Engineering and Artillery Corps. Through integrated strikes of the Ground Forces and the IAF, dozens of terrorists were eliminated last night who had barricaded themselves in buildings and attempted to attack the forces that were moving in their direction," he said.

"We maneuver on the ground, identify the terrorists, and strike from the air. Ground forces are also directly engaging terrorists. The fighting is being carried out in the Gaza Strip. We are constantly assessing the situation and progressing gradually according to our operational plans. The offensive activity will continue with determination and intensify according to the phases of the war and its goals."

2 View gallery IDF forces operating within the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

He added that returning the hostages held in Gaza by Palestinian terrorist groups was "a supreme national mission"