West Bank man arrested for hanging for signs inciting violence against IDF troops

A 21-year-old resident of Geva Binyamin in the West Bank was arrested on charges of severe incitement against the State of Israel, IDF soldiers and security forces.

The suspect is accused of posting inflammatory signs in the settlement with messages such as "IDF = Terrorists" and "Death to Zionists!"

Pro-Palestinian Israeli activist hangs inciteful signs across Geva Binyamin

The incident began earlier this month when residents discovered numerous signs across the settlement. Police identified the suspect as a local affiliated with pro-Palestinian groups.

Video footage obtained by authorities allegedly shows the suspect walking through the settlement and hanging the signs. A search of his digital devices revealed extensive inciteful materials, including calls to harm Israeli forces and the state. Among the discovered content were slogans like "Burn the Zionists" and "A good IDF soldier is a dead IDF soldier."

2 View gallery Inciteful messages hung across Geva Binyamin

2 View gallery Material found on suspect's phone

A prosecutor’s statement was filed against the suspect on Tuesday. Authorities intend to press charges and request he be remanded to custody until the end of legal proceedings.

Superintendent Gil Limoy, commander of the Binyamin police station, said, "We will continue to use all available means to prevent such acts of incitement."