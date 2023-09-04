Zelensky jails Jewish mogul, showing the West he is fighting corruption

Igor Kolomoisky who has Israeli citizenship remanded until the end of October after his arrest on suspicion of money laundering to the tune of 13 million dollars

Yair Navot|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Jewish financier Igor Kolomoisky, who also holds Israeli citizenship was arrested in his home last week and remanded by a court until October 31. He had been a supporter of the president and is considered a close ally. Kolomoisky who is one of the richest people in Ukraine is suspected by the security services, of laundering more than 13 million dollars. He had previously stood trial in the U.S. and last year, was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship on order from Zelensky.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
While the fighting against the Russian invading forces continues in Ukraine, reports of corruption have increased in recent months. The state prosecutor was arrested on suspicion of a massive embezzlement plot and doctors were questioned amid claims that they provided medical exemptions from military service in exchange for money.
2 View gallery
Igor Kolomoisky arrested in Ukraine Igor Kolomoisky arrested in Ukraine
Igor Kolomoisky arrested in Ukraine
(Photo: Reuters )
President Volodymyr Zelensky has been trying to show that despite the war, he continues to fight corruption spreading in his country, as voices in the West have been wondering if financial aid was reaching the right places.
2 View gallery
נשיא אוקראינה וולודימיר זלנסקי בביקור ב בשבדיה לצד ראש ממשלתה אולף קריסטרסון 19 באוגוסטנשיא אוקראינה וולודימיר זלנסקי בביקור ב בשבדיה לצד ראש ממשלתה אולף קריסטרסון 19 באוגוסט
Volodymyr Zelensky
(Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP)
Kolomoisky's public arrest was an effort to prove to the West that serious efforts were being made to fight corruption and improve Kyiv's reputation. After the court ruled that he was to remain in custody, Zelensky thanked judicial authorities and said there would no longer be "business as usual," for those who position themselves above Ukrainian law.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""