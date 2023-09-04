Zelensky jails Jewish mogul, showing the West he is fighting corruption

Jewish financier Igor Kolomoisky, who also holds Israeli citizenship was arrested in his home last week and remanded by a court until October 31. He had been a supporter of the president and is considered a close ally. Kolomoisky who is one of the richest people in Ukraine is suspected by the security services, of laundering more than 13 million dollars. He had previously stood trial in the U.S. and last year, was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship on order from Zelensky.