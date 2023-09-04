Watch: Holocaust dance number on reality show sparks controversy in Argentina

3 View gallery The controversial performance centered around the Holocaust ( Photo: Screenshot from "X" )

On the latest episode of the reality show competition "Got Talent Argentina," a group of young dancers from the AB Dance School awed judges with a performance centered around the Holocaust.

Taking the stage Sunday night dressed in striped pajamas with yellow stars, and later appearing in nude underwear, the dancers portrayed the horrors of a Nazi concentration camp, adding in shocking sound effects of screams and babies crying.

Some of the dance troupe members who performed the number belong to Argentina's Jewish community, and say they have family that suffered in the Holocaust. Before starting the performance, one of the contestants explained to the bewildered audience and judges: “We are dressed like this because our choreo is based on World War II, and is about the Jewish genocide. Many of us have family members who went through this situation, and we chose to address this issue as a form of tribute.”

The reality show judges watched the two-minute performance in awe, and upon conclusion were unanimous in their admiration. Calling the choreography “powerful,” the four judges highlighted the importance of remembrance.

La Escuela AB se presentó con una coreografía de contemporáneo inspirada en la Segunda Guerra Mundial.



👉🏼Mirá la performance completa y seguí #GotTalentArgentina en https://t.co/e0Jk6KeKYR pic.twitter.com/TlwaX9lhDS — Got Talent Argentina (@gottalentarg) September 4, 2023

One of the judges lauded the choreographer for taking “a very big risk” in shouldering the responsibility of telling such a delicate story through children.

“I thought it was spectacular,” said another judge who goes by the name La Joaqui.

“It is very serious to portray such wounds and broadcast them on live television. I congratulate you, you are very special.”

While some critiques were given to several of the dancers’ technique, the performers passed on to the next round of the competition. Meanwhile on social media, the performance has sparked debate, with some praising it while others questioned the appropriateness of the platform.

Many in the Jewish community condemned the dance, and criticized the AB Dance School and its director, Alexia Bartuli, calling it cheap choreography performed by children, and saying it could encourage the trivialization of the Holocaust.

3 View gallery The Auschwitz concentration camp ( Photo: EPA )

On the other hand, a large number of reactions on social media were positive, highlighting the importance of keeping the memory alive so that abhorrent events like this one are not repeated.