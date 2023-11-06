IDF chief says military can reach 'anywhere in the Middle East'

IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, visited the F-35 “Adir” fighter jet squadron on Monday and said the military was hitting Hamas hard in Gaza but was also prepared to act on any other front, when necessary.

"This unit knows how to get anywhere in the Middle East. I had the privilege to see F-35 fighter jets support troops from a range of 200 meters away.” Halevi said adding that the squadron’s advanced capabilities have allowed to military to combat the Hamas in Gaza in ways never seen before in the IDF.

Joining these remarks was Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who confirmed further operational plans in the Gaza Strip and its northern area. "I have just approved additional plans for IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip. The military’s actions in the last few days have been very impressive. The combination of Air Force units and the ground forces is making the Gaza Strip shake," he said.

"These efforts lead to extraordinary achievements, to the elimination of Hamas terrorists and their field commanders. In the past day, the military eliminated Hamas’ battalion and company commanders, some of whom had been replaced only two days ago, and taken out as well. The IDF's war machine is working at full force,” he added. “Yahya Sinwar hides in his bunker and lets his field commanders die fighting. Israel’s commanders, however, lead in the front, achieve results, and follow the forces."

Overnight, Israel Air Force fighter jets, in coordination with the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence Directorate, targeted and eliminated Hamas terrorist Wael Assefa, who led the terrorist organization’s central Gaza division.

According to the IDF and Shin Bet, Assefa was involved in sending Hamas's naval commando force into Israeli territory in the lethal attack on October 7, and was planning further terror attacks to follow.