Brazilian Congress defies Lula da Silva, strengthens ties with Israel amid diplomatic rift

In a bold move opposing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Brazilian parliament has strengthened its legislative ties with Israel.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian Israel Allies Caucus expanded to include the Senate in Brasilia under the leadership of Senator Carlos Viana, transforming into a bicameral group of 78 parliamentarians. This development comes as relations between Brazil and Israel have reached historic lows, with the president accusing Israel of genocide and likening its actions in Gaza to the Holocaust.

The expansion underscores the growing divide between the Brazilian Congress and the president.

1 View gallery Bicameral caucus in Brazil ( Courtesy of the Israel Allies Foundation )

“Brazilians and Israelis share a brotherly bond. We stand firmly against anti-Semitism and international terrorism, and today, we reaffirm our commitment to a free, democratic, and secure world,” Viana said.

Viana also highlighted the historical connection between the two nations, recalling Brazil’s significant role in the establishment of the State of Israel. Brazil’s then-UN ambassador, Oswaldo Aranha, presided over and voted for UN Resolution 181, which approved the partition plan for Palestine on November 29, 1947.

“We stand with Israel and always will,” Viana declared.

This is not the first time Viana has taken a strong stand in support of Israel and against Silva. In December last year, he led a solidarity mission of Brazilian lawmakers to Israel following the October 7 massacre. At the time, Viana stated, “We want to make it clear to the people of Israel that we do not agree with the recent statements made by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva regarding the State of Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.”

He added, “We assert that Israel has the right to defend itself, to position itself, and to exist.”

Silva has faced international criticism for comparing Israel to Hitler and the Nazis. He also falsely claimed that more than 12 million children had died in Gaza and Israel—an implausible figure, given the Gaza Strip’s population of approximately 2.3 million. Since then, Brazil has recalled its ambassador to Israel, and Israel declared Silva unwelcome in the country.

Israeli-Brazilian relations had flourished during the tenure of former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. Moreover, a February poll conducted by CNN Brasil revealed that 57% of the 800 respondents believed Israel was on the right side in its conflict with Hamas, while 26% said Brazil should actively support Israel in the conflict.

Representative Geovania de Sá, who has chaired the pro-Israel caucus for nearly a decade, described the creation of the bicameral caucus as “an important milestone in strengthening our partnership with Israel.”

Joshua Reinstein , president of the Israel Allies Foundation, which supports the Brazilian caucus along with 53 similar bodies worldwide, praised the parliamentarians for their initiative. He emphasized the importance of their support during a challenging period for Israel.