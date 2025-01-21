Live from Washington: Trump's first 100 days could redefine U.S. policy on Israel, Iran

It was absolutely frigid in Washington, D.C., where U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in using two Bibles—one given to him by his mother in 1955 and another that belonged to President Lincoln in the 1860s.

TRUMP INAUGURATION ( קרדיט: ILTV )

The cold weather in Washington forced the inauguration ceremony indoors, significantly reducing the number of people able to attend. Despite this, the atmosphere in the city remained festive, with hundreds of watch parties and events taking place throughout the area.

Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, a celebratory event was held to mark Trump’s inauguration. For many Israelis, the new president’s term brings high hopes and anticipation for strengthened ties with the U.S.

The night before the swearing-in of U.S. President Donald Trump, he criticized the Biden administration, claiming he had accomplished more in the Middle East in recent months than his predecessor did during his entire term.

Speaking at a rally on Sunday night, Trump praised the recent ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which he described as "epic." He attributed the agreement to the Republican victory in the November U.S. elections, calling it a "first step towards lasting peace in the Middle East."

Trump also announced plans to direct the military to begin construction of an "Iron Dome" missile defense shield once he takes office. He emphasized that the system would be built in the United States.

With Trump’s inauguration, Republicans now control all three branches of policymaking government—the House, the Senate, and the White House—giving them the chance to fulfill promises to combat antisemitism and support Israel.

In his first 100 days, Trump is expected to issue dozens, if not hundreds, of executive orders addressing both domestic and foreign policies. His administration has signaled an immediate reversal of what he labeled as “every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration.”

On Monday, Trump had already revoked Biden-era sanctions on Israeli citizens and nonprofits in Judea and Samaria, among other pro-Israel moves.

Trump has also suggested he will confront Iran’s growing nuclear capabilities, a move many expect to at least in part define his foreign policy priorities.