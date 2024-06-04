IDF attacking from air and ground in central Gaza hotspots

Israeli Air Force fighter jets are conducting strikes on Hamas terror targets in the central Gaza Strip, specifically in the Al-Bureij area, the IDF spokesperson reported on Tuesday afternoon. These airstrikes are being carried out in coordination with ground forces, guided by precise intelligence. Palestinians have described the situation as a "belt of fire" engulfing several areas in the strip's center.

Currently, the operation is concentrated on the Al-Bureij camp, with the 7th Brigade's combat team actively engaged. However, there are indications that the scope of the operation may broaden in the coming days.

2 View gallery IDF forces operating at UNRWA HQ in Gaza City ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Earlier reports from Palestinians indicated that the IDF launched a ground raid on towns near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Intense artillery shelling was also reported within residential neighborhoods of Al-Bureij, which the IDF spokesperson confirmed.

Palestinian sources, including the news agency Shehab, reported casualties, including two deaths following an artillery strike on an UNRWA clinic in Al-Bureij. The IDF spokesperson had previously confirmed that a UAV strike targeted a Hamas complex within an UNRWA school in the same area, where Hamas operatives were present.









This is not the IDF's first operation in Al-Bureij. Roughly six months ago, the 36th Division executed a mission aimed at dismantling the central camp brigades of Hamas, entrenched in densely populated civilian areas serving as significant terror hubs. In Al-Bureij alone, the IDF estimated around 1,000 Hamas terrorists were positioned in fortified ambush sites.

The ground entry was preceded by extensive air and artillery "belt of fire" attacks. Initial confrontations in Al-Bureij saw dozens of militants neutralized, some of whom attempted to launch anti-tank missiles but were thwarted by IDF ambushes. Early in the operation, IDF infantry brigades discovered a tunnel leading to an extensive underground network and a Hamas training compound stocked with numerous weapons.









Meanwhile, the 679th Brigade's combat team, operating under the 99th Division, continues its mission in the corridor area of central Gaza. This includes focused raids in the Al-Zahra neighborhood. During these raids, the forces uncovered rocket warheads stored in UNRWA sacks and various other weapons, including rockets and an anti-aircraft missile.

2 View gallery The entrance to the tunnel in central Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

During one operation, terrorists fired an RPG at IDF forces, who swiftly retaliated with tank fire. The brigade's fire coordination system directed Air Force aircraft to eliminate the threat.

On Monday night, in collaboration with the Yahalom Combat Engineering unit, the brigade forces completed the demolition of a mile-long underground tunnel at a depth of 75 feet. This route, utilized by Hamas, ran near the corridor area where IDF forces are stationed. The coordinated efforts of the brigade and Air Force resulted in the elimination of dozens of militants and the destruction of more than 70 terror infrastructure sites.