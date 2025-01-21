'I'll destroy you all': East Jerusalem man tells mother he will commit terror attack

Israel Police on Tuesday filed an indictment against a resident of the Old City of Jerusalem who is in his 20s for threatening to commit an act of terrorism, after he threatened to carry out an attack in a Whatsapp message about it.

The defendant's mother reported to the police that her son intended to carry out an attack immediately and did not know where he was. In a WhatsApp message, he wrote to her he said: "I am going to carry out an attack, I swear to God I will do it. I will destroy all of you."

1 View gallery Whatsapp message sent by young man to his mother, threatening to carry out a terror attack ( Photo: Police Spokesperson's Unit )

Police officers from the Shalem police station in eastern Jerusalem began investigating the incident and deployed numerous police forces to search for the accused. Within a short time, security forces located the young man in a souvenir shop near the Dung Gate in the Old City.

He was arrested by the police and taken for questioning. As part of the investigation, it emerged that several days earlier the young man had written a message to his sister in which he stated: "I am going to carry out an attack, I have repented and I have been with the sheikh all day, now I am in Al-Aqsa praying."

The young man's detention has been extended several times by the court at the request of police investigators. On Tuesday, following an investigation and the establishment of an evidentiary infrastructure, an indictment was filed by the Jerusalem District Police Prosecution Unit against the suspect.