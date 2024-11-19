Doctors warn: Hostages at severe risk of life-threatening illnesses and diseases

As Israel's hostages endure over 400 days in captivity, medical experts are raising urgent alarms about their heightened vulnerability to severe illnesses and diseases, particularly with winter fast approaching.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has issued a humanitarian report detailing the dire health conditions many captives are likely facing. According to the report, some hostages have lost up to 50% of their body weight, significantly compromising their immune systems. This leaves them at increased risk of contracting diseases, as well as facing potential complications such as frostbite, hypothermia, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory infections in the coming months.
The report underscores the pressing need for immediate humanitarian intervention to address these life-threatening risks.