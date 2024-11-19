Doctors warn: Hostages at severe risk of life-threatening illnesses and diseases

As Israel's hostages endure over 400 days in captivity, medical experts are raising urgent alarms about their heightened vulnerability to severe illnesses and diseases, particularly with winter fast approaching.

As Israel's hostages endure over 400 days in captivity, medical experts are raising urgent alarms about their heightened vulnerability to severe illnesses and diseases, particularly with winter fast approaching.

As Israel's hostages endure over 400 days in captivity, medical experts are raising urgent alarms about their heightened vulnerability to severe illnesses and diseases, particularly with winter fast approaching.