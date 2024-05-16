Sensitive military site hit in Hezbollah drone attack, IDF says

The IDF said on Thursday that a sensitive military site was hit in a Hezbollah drone attack near Tiberias. The military is investigating the extent of the damage to an Air Force surveillance facility in one of the southernmost attacks since October.
Rocket fire and drone attacks continued in the early morning hours on Thursday, targeting the Western and Upper Galilee regions.
On Wednesday, Hezbollah said it launched a swarm of drones targeting part of a surveillance system used by the Israeli Air Force in a military base west of Tiberias, in one of the deepest strikes into Israeli territory since fighting began in October.
According to the military, two suicide drones were launched into the area of Tiberias, one of them was shot down, causing a brushfire, and the other hit an Air Force base housing surveillance balloons. In response, the IDF launched a "significant strike" on a Hezbollah precision-guided missile production facility in the Baalbek region of Lebanon.
The drone strike came a day after Israel assassinated top Hezbollah field commander Hussein Ibrahim Makki in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said Makki was responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians and territory since the start of hostilities in October.
Hezbollah said on Wednesday that its drone attack came in response to "assassinations" carried out by Israel, but did not specifically mention it was retaliation for Makki's killing.