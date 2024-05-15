Hezbollah drone crashes in Lower Galilee in 1st since October

The Iran-backed terror group said it was targeting part of a surveillance system used by the Israeli Air Force in military base west of Tiberias, in one of the deepest strike into Israeli territory since fighting began in October.

"A swarm of drones hit its limited targets accurately and accomplished what it wanted in this limited operation." Hezbollah said. The IDF has not commented on the drone's target but has confirmed a fire broke out when it crashed.

