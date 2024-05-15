Hezbollah drone crashes in Lower Galilee in 1st since October

An attack drone launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon crashed in the Lower Galilee on Wednesday, causing a brush fire. No injuries were reported.
The Iran-backed terror group said it was targeting part of a surveillance system used by the Israeli Air Force in military base west of Tiberias, in one of the deepest strike into Israeli territory since fighting began in October.
"A swarm of drones hit its limited targets accurately and accomplished what it wanted in this limited operation." Hezbollah said. The IDF has not commented on the drone's target but has confirmed a fire broke out when it crashed.
The attack came a day after an Israeli strike killed a Hezbollah field commander, Hussein Mekki, in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said Mekki was responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians and territory since the start of the Gaza war in October. Hezbollah said on Wednesday that its drone attack was in response to "assassinations" carried out by Israel, but did not specify that it was in retaliation for Mekki's killing.
More than 260 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon over the last seven months. In April, Hezbollah said it had struck Israeli military bases north of the city of Acre with drones, which was at the time the deepest its attacks had reached.