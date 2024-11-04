David's Sling and Namer APC awarded Israel Defense Prize: 'Groundbreaking work'

The prestigious Israel Defense Prize was conferred on Sunday evening upon teams from the Defense Ministry, IDF, Mossad, Shin Bet and defense industries for their groundbreaking technological projects that have significantly bolstered the IDF's wartime capabilities.

Among the celebrated projects are the David's Sling missile defense system, the innovative Target Factory target acquisition system and the Namer armored personnel carrier (APC). Additionally, a lifetime achievement award was presented to a Mossad operative identified as Y., recognizing three decades of pioneering contributions.

3 View gallery President Herzog, Defense Minister Gallant and IDF chief Halevi with the recipients ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

The ceremony, held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, was attended by notable figures including Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and Mossad head David Barnea. The awarded projects are as follows, according to the Defense Ministry and the President's Residence:

David's Sling Air Defense System: This accolade was awarded to the Homa Directorate at MAFAT (the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research & Development), the Air Force, Rafael, Elbit Systems, and the Israel Aerospace Industries' ELTA Division, for their development, production and operational deployment of the David's Sling system.

This sophisticated defense mechanism provides comprehensive national protection against medium-range missiles, rockets and cruise missiles. It serves as an interception layer against steep-trajectory projectiles and precision surface-to-surface missiles.

For over a decade, its development has been spearheaded by the Homa Directorate at MAFAT, in collaboration with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). During the Gaza war, the system, operated by the Air Force's air defense units, successfully intercepted numerous rockets, safeguarding countless lives.

3 View gallery David's Sling ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Target Factory: The award went to the Air Force, the Intelligence Directorate and the C4I Branch of the IDF for their role in mechanizing the IDF's Target Factory. This project developed shared information capabilities across IDF branches and advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence for target planning and preparation. Throughout the Gaza war, Target Factory markedly enhanced the effectiveness of the Air Force's close air support for maneuvering ground forces.

Namer armored personnel carrier (APC): This award was granted to the Merkava and Armored Vehicles Directorate (Mantak) at the Defense Ministry, the Ordnance Department, the Ground Forces, the Golani and Givati Brigades and the Merkava Manufacturers Forum within the Manufacturers Association.

The Namer APC, an Israeli innovation, was tailored to the IDF's unique operational requirements, revolutionizing maneuver tactics during the Gaza war. The Defense Ministry's development of the Namer facilitated pivotal operational achievements, protected IDF soldiers and commanders, and had a direct impact on combat outcomes. It integrates cutting-edge technology and results from long-standing collaborative efforts in development, production, and integration by the Defense Ministry, IDF and defense industries.

Additionally, an award was bestowed upon Mossad, Rafael and the Air Force for an extraordinary strategic project that integrates cutting-edge technology, high-quality intelligence, strategic cunning and bold operational maneuvers that reshape the operational landscape. The project was noted for its unique and significant contribution to Israel's security and the defeat of its adversaries.

An award was also given to the Research and Development Unit at MAFAT, the Intelligence Directorate, Israeli Air Force, Shin Bet and Elbit Systems for developing a groundbreaking technological capability that established a new intelligence discipline. The operational deployment of this system directly contributed to the IDF's success in addressing battlefield challenges and achieving intelligence superiority.

3 View gallery Namer APC ( Photo: Gil COHEN-MAGEN / AFP )

The Israel Defense Prize Committee also decided to honor Mossad operative Y. with a lifetime achievement award for his three decades of service. "Throughout his tenure, Y. has been instrumental in developing unique and innovative breakthrough technological systems, exemplifying unwavering excellence and professionalism. His efforts have significantly bolstered Israel's technological prowess and security," the statement read.

Mossad chief Barnea commended the agency's employees and commanders: "This year, more than ever, you have demonstrated the strength and influence of Mossad in Israel's ongoing battle to overcome its enemies. Your achievement this year reflects the spirit, values, initiative and creativity of Mossad, showcasing the ability to accomplish the seemingly impossible time and again. I am proud of you."

