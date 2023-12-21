Watch: IDF expands central Gaza Strip maneuver, deploys another division

The IDF said Thursday that the 99th Division successfully concluded a strategic operation in the southern region of Gaza City, effectively expanding the IDF's operational scope in the central Gaza Strip.
"During the mission, our forces neutralized numerous terrorists and made a disturbing discovery of concealed weapons within children's toys and beds in the Bakshi area," the IDF stated.
Soldiers efficiently eliminated terrorists and uncovered a cache of weapons, including rocket launchers and explosives, as well as confiscated motorcycles. Additionally, they successfully demolished tunnel shafts, some of which housed crucial water and electricity infrastructure.
Simultaneously with the operation in the Bakshi neighborhood, IDF soldiers actively engaged in clearing the western neighborhoods of Gaza City. During the searches, numerous combat means were discovered, some of which were hidden within children's toys and under children's beds.
Reserve troops in collaboration with engineering units, successfully neutralized the stockpiles of combat materials that were identified. The IDF stated, "So far, the division's troops have eliminated many terrorists, discovered hideouts, and directed airstrikes to neutralize threats and terrorists in the area."