Watch: IDF expands central Gaza Strip maneuver, deploys another division

IDF says forces eliminated terrorists and discovered concealed weapons within children's toys and beds in the Bakshi area

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Swords of Iron
IDF
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War

IDF forces operate in the Gaza Strip
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF said Thursday that the 99th Division successfully concluded a strategic operation in the southern region of Gaza City, effectively expanding the IDF's operational scope in the central Gaza Strip.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
"During the mission, our forces neutralized numerous terrorists and made a disturbing discovery of concealed weapons within children's toys and beds in the Bakshi area," the IDF stated.
3 View gallery
תיעוד פעילות צה"ל רצועת עזהתיעוד פעילות צה"ל רצועת עזה
IDF forces in the Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Soldiers efficiently eliminated terrorists and uncovered a cache of weapons, including rocket launchers and explosives, as well as confiscated motorcycles. Additionally, they successfully demolished tunnel shafts, some of which housed crucial water and electricity infrastructure.
3 View gallery
תיעוד פעילות צה"ל רצועת עזהתיעוד פעילות צה"ל רצועת עזה
Weapons found hidden in a children's bedroom
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Simultaneously with the operation in the Bakshi neighborhood, IDF soldiers actively engaged in clearing the western neighborhoods of Gaza City. During the searches, numerous combat means were discovered, some of which were hidden within children's toys and under children's beds.
3 View gallery
תיעוד פעילות צה"ל רצועת עזהתיעוד פעילות צה"ל רצועת עזה
Weapons and combat equipment found hidden in children's bed
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Reserve troops in collaboration with engineering units, successfully neutralized the stockpiles of combat materials that were identified. The IDF stated, "So far, the division's troops have eliminated many terrorists, discovered hideouts, and directed airstrikes to neutralize threats and terrorists in the area."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""