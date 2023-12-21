Watch: IDF expands central Gaza Strip maneuver, deploys another division





IDF forces operate in the Gaza Strip ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF said Thursday that the 99th Division successfully concluded a strategic operation in the southern region of Gaza City, effectively expanding the IDF's operational scope in the central Gaza Strip.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

"During the mission, our forces neutralized numerous terrorists and made a disturbing discovery of concealed weapons within children's toys and beds in the Bakshi area," the IDF stated.

3 View gallery IDF forces in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Soldiers efficiently eliminated terrorists and uncovered a cache of weapons, including rocket launchers and explosives, as well as confiscated motorcycles. Additionally, they successfully demolished tunnel shafts, some of which housed crucial water and electricity infrastructure.

3 View gallery Weapons found hidden in a children's bedroom ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Simultaneously with the operation in the Bakshi neighborhood, IDF soldiers actively engaged in clearing the western neighborhoods of Gaza City. During the searches, numerous combat means were discovered, some of which were hidden within children's toys and under children's beds.

3 View gallery Weapons and combat equipment found hidden in children's bed ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )