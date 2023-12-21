Israel was aware of Gaza's giant tunnel, but ignored it in pursuit of calm

, near the Erez Crossing, was known to high-ranking officials in Israel for four years before the information was cleared for publication earlier this week. However, the decision by the security cabinet not to launch an attack to neutralize the extensive tunnel network in the Gaza Strip, including the giant tunnel constructed by Hamas over several years, raises questions.

, near the Erez Crossing, was known to high-ranking officials in Israel for four years before the information was cleared for publication earlier this week. However, the decision by the security cabinet not to launch an attack to neutralize the extensive tunnel network in the Gaza Strip, including the giant tunnel constructed by Hamas over several years, raises questions.

Prominent political figures who were involved in security talks in recent years testified that there were extensive deliberations on the expansion of Hamas's tunnel infrastructure. However, the decision of the highest government officials was not to thwart their construction.

Prominent political figures who were involved in security talks in recent years testified that there were extensive deliberations on the expansion of Hamas's tunnel infrastructure. However, the decision of the highest government officials was not to thwart their construction.

Prominent political figures who were involved in security talks in recent years testified that there were extensive deliberations on the expansion of Hamas's tunnel infrastructure. However, the decision of the highest government officials was not to thwart their construction.

A former member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, who participated in internal discussions on the matter, stated, "There were lengthy and numerous discussions on Hamas's terror tunnels in the committee and its subcommittees. However, the understanding was that the government did not want to deal with it."

A former member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, who participated in internal discussions on the matter, stated, "There were lengthy and numerous discussions on Hamas's terror tunnels in the committee and its subcommittees. However, the understanding was that the government did not want to deal with it."

A former member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, who participated in internal discussions on the matter, stated, "There were lengthy and numerous discussions on Hamas's terror tunnels in the committee and its subcommittees. However, the understanding was that the government did not want to deal with it."