'Possibility to achieve a decisive outcome in the north' IDF chief says

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situation assessment at the Jabaliya area in the Gaza Strip, stating that "in the north, there's a possibility of achieving a decisive outcome. We have thoroughly dismantled Hezbollah’s senior command structure."
Halevi added "The elimination of Sinwar was not planned, nor were the troops from the 450th Brigade or the tank commander course; they didn’t know who they were targeting. While it wasn’t planned, it was not random either."
"This methodical approach results from the pressure on Rafah and the dismantling of the Rafah Brigade," he continued. "It reflects the regional command's insistence on deploying more troops during this holiday month, pushing forward, maintaining operational control, and confronting the problem directly. It’s a systematic effort, not a coincidence. Determination and persistence are key."
"They are determined too, but we are much more so. We are better, more justified, and stronger. Another achievement is that Jabaliya is falling, marking a significant psychological blow—both physically and mentally. If we eliminate the Northern Gaza Brigade commander, it will be another significant collapse. I cannot predict what we will encounter tomorrow, but this pressure brings us closer to further achievements."
Meanwhile, U.S. and Israeli negotiators will gather in Doha in the coming days to try to restart talks toward a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, officials said on Thursday.
Mossad head David Barnea will travel to Doha on Sunday, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, adding that CIA director William Burns would be present for the talks.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: