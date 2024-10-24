'Possibility to achieve a decisive outcome in the north' IDF chief says

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situation assessment at the Jabaliya area in the Gaza Strip, stating that "in the north, there's a possibility of achieving a decisive outcome. We have thoroughly dismantled Hezbollah’s senior command structure."

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situation assessment at the Jabaliya area in the Gaza Strip, stating that "in the north, there's a possibility of achieving a decisive outcome. We have thoroughly dismantled Hezbollah’s senior command structure."

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situation assessment at the Jabaliya area in the Gaza Strip, stating that "in the north, there's a possibility of achieving a decisive outcome. We have thoroughly dismantled Hezbollah’s senior command structure."

Halevi added "The elimination of Sinwar was not planned, nor were the troops from the 450th Brigade or the tank commander course; they didn’t know who they were targeting. While it wasn’t planned, it was not random either."

Halevi added "The elimination of Sinwar was not planned, nor were the troops from the 450th Brigade or the tank commander course; they didn’t know who they were targeting. While it wasn’t planned, it was not random either."

Halevi added "The elimination of Sinwar was not planned, nor were the troops from the 450th Brigade or the tank commander course; they didn’t know who they were targeting. While it wasn’t planned, it was not random either."

"This methodical approach results from the pressure on Rafah and the dismantling of the Rafah Brigade," he continued. "It reflects the regional command's insistence on deploying more troops during this holiday month, pushing forward, maintaining operational control, and confronting the problem directly. It’s a systematic effort, not a coincidence. Determination and persistence are key."

"This methodical approach results from the pressure on Rafah and the dismantling of the Rafah Brigade," he continued. "It reflects the regional command's insistence on deploying more troops during this holiday month, pushing forward, maintaining operational control, and confronting the problem directly. It’s a systematic effort, not a coincidence. Determination and persistence are key."

"This methodical approach results from the pressure on Rafah and the dismantling of the Rafah Brigade," he continued. "It reflects the regional command's insistence on deploying more troops during this holiday month, pushing forward, maintaining operational control, and confronting the problem directly. It’s a systematic effort, not a coincidence. Determination and persistence are key."