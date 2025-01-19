Hostages free, but Hamas threat remains, expert says

While Israel should celebrate the release of three female hostages on Sunday, the country must also reflect on “who we are as a nation” and how to handle the Hamas terror organization moving forward, said Or Yissachar of the IDSF-Habithonistim organization.

ILTV Israel Daily News - Watch Three Israeli Hostages Returning Home ( צילום: ILTV )

He told ILTV News on Sunday, during a live broadcast as the hostages crossed from Gaza into Israel, that Hamas is “obsessed with antisemitic, vile rhetoric” and warned that despite agreeing to a ceasefire, the group would aim to carry out another attack like October 7 in the future.

Furthermore, he noted, “Fatah praised the October 7 [massacre] and vowed to repeat the October 7 attack after the ceasefire” agreement was signed.

Yissachar emphasized that he believes Israel has become “disillusioned” by Hamas’s behavior and has come to accept the current paradigm. Once the hostages are released, he told ILTV, Israel must work to change this paradigm.