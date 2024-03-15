Watch: Palestinian gunmen open fire on Gazan civilians before humanitarian aid arrives





Footage of the Palestinian gunmen firing on a crowd of Gazan civilians ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF Spokesperson's Unit released Friday footage of Palestinian gunmen opening fire on a crowd of Gazan civilians.

About an hour before the entry of the aid convoy, Palestinian gunmen were seen opening fire on a crowd of Gazan civilians in Kuwait Square.

1 View gallery Palestinians gathering near aid trucks in Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Kosay Al Nemer )

"The IDF is continuing to examine the incident," the IDF said in a statement, adding that it is "making strenuous efforts to bring humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip while Hamas terrorists are harming the residents of Gaza and spreading lies to blame the State of Israel."

Earlier on Friday, the IDF denied allegations by Hamas that Israeli forces had fired on civilians awaiting aid in Gaza City, saying that soldiers had not used their weapons at any stage of the incident and pointed to Palestinian gunmen as the cause of the casualties.

Meanwhile, also on Friday, several launches were identified from Lebanon toward the areas of Shtula, Har Dov, and Zar’it in northern Israel.