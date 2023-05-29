Controversial Homesh Yeshiva moved off private Palestinian land

About two months after the Knesset approved the repeal of the disengagement law in the northern West Bank, settlers moved the Homesh yeshiva to state land, a few hundred meters from where it was originally located, on private land. This is another stage in the regulation of the yeshiva, and now, instead of illegal tents, trailers have been placed in its new location. This is the first time since the disengagement in 2005 that such buildings have been placed in Homesh.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

More stories:

The yeshiva said in a statement that the move to the new location was done in a "secret" operation – likely out of fear of the Palestinians living in the area. The operation was carried out only after approval was received from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and it is a significant step on the way to the resettlement of Homesh. Still, in the wake of protests by the United States, Israeli officials have emphasized that there is no intention to allow settlement in the place, but only to allow studies at the yeshiva.

2 View gallery Shomron Regional Council Mayor Yossi Dagan places a mezuzah on the study hall of the Homesh Yeshiva

After the repeal of the section in the disengagement law that prohibited Israelis from staying in communities in the northern West Bank that were evacuated in 2005 – and with the order of the chief of the military’s Central Command, Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox, that allowed Jews to enter the formerly evacuated community of – in recent weeks, teams from the offices of government minister Bezalel Smotrich and Gallant have been working on plans to move the Homesh Yeshiva.

Against the backdrop of this activity, a petition was filed with Israel's High Court by the Yesh Din organization and the residents of the nearby village of Burqa, who claim that the yeshiva should be vacated because it sits on private land; but now it has been transferred to state land – therefore it is not clear what the fate of the petition will be, and what will be the state's answer, which is expected in a few days.

The Homesh Yeshiva said in its statement on Monday morning: "In a covert operation throughout the night, the students of the Homesh Yeshiva placed the yeshiva in its permanent place on state land. This is another step on the way to the full recognition of the Homesh Yeshiva."

The move reportedly was made possible with the help of donations from Israel and from around the world, and that it was undertaken by students of the yeshiva an by volunteers who came to help.

2 View gallery A new trailer for the Homesh Yeshiva is placed on state land

Early on Monday morning, the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, arrived and placed a mezuzah at the entrance to the Beit Midrash, or study hall.

"This is a historical moment – just a few steps away from correcting the terrible injustice of the disengagement in Homesh; since the disengagement we have been working day and night to correct the injustice that is not only personal to the evacuees but to the entire nation of Israel," Dagan said. "About two months ago, the Knesset officially removed the disengagement law from among the laws of the State of Israel. And this is another step on the way to a full reversal, we will still get to Ganim, Kadim and Sa-Nur, the people of Israel are holding their heads up high today."

Homesh yeshiva director Shmuel Vandi added: "With God's help, tonight we took another step toward the full regulation of settlement and the yeshiva in Homesh. We thank all the donors and volunteers and all those engaged who worked throughout the years to help us reach this moment."