Theological suicide? Christian leader slams Pope's depiction of a Palestinian Jesus

David Parsons says that if Jesus is not Jewish, then he is not the promised messiah

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Pope Francis
The Pope
The photo of the Pope sitting in front of a Palestinian Jesus is not only historically inaccurate but also “theological suicide for the Vatican,” according to David Parsons, vice president and senior spokesperson for the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem.
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT
(ILTV)
“If he [Jesus] is not the son of David, not Jewish, then he is not the promised messiah, and Christianity vanishes,” Parsons explained. “It’s just theological malpractice.”
Parsons placed the blame on the Pope’s “handlers” for the situation.
“He lives in a bubble, and they need to stop, they need to turn off Al Jazeera,” Parsons quipped. “The Pope shouldn't be watching Al Jazeera. It just seems like that's what he's been watching lately because it is just an outrage, the things that he's saying.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""