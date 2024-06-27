40 rockets fired into northern Israel from Lebanon

Approximately 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel on Thursday evening, targeting communities in the Upper Galilee region. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted about half of the rockets.

