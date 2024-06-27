40 rockets fired into northern Israel from Lebanon

Multiple interceptions sighted over Upper Galilee; home in Merom HaGalil Regional Council takes direct hit; reports of power outages in Safed

Yair Kraus, Itamar Eichner|
Approximately 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel on Thursday evening, targeting communities in the Upper Galilee region. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted about half of the rockets.
The Merom HaGalil Regional Council reported that a house in one of its communities was damaged in the barrage, though no injuries were reported. Northern District Fire and Rescue teams are en route to two impact sites in open areas near Safed and the Birya Forest.
Multiple rocket interceptions over Upper Galilee skies

Incoming air raid sirens sounded in multiple northern Israeli communities, including Alma, Amuka, Avivim, Birya, Dalton, Hatzor HaGlilit, Kadita, Kerem Ben Zimra, Ramat Dalton Industrial Park, Rehaniya, Rosh Pina and Safed.
The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service said that teams were dispatched to inspect reported impact sites and to provide treatment to a person suffering from shock. A woman was injured while making her way to a shelter.
Multiple rocket interceptions over Upper Galilee skies
Residents of Safed reported multiple interceptions following the alarms triggered in the Upper Galilee and power outages in some parts of the city.
Meanwhile, the Security Cabinet convened Thursday evening after several postponements in recent days.
