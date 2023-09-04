7 Israelis injured in serious accident in Turkey

3 tourists - a woman from Russia, a man from Kazakhstan and a two-year-old toddler - were killed in a collision on a highway in Antalya between a private vehicle and a jeep in which the tourists were riding

Cars moving prior to the accident in Antalya, Turkey

Seven Israelis were injured in a serious accident in Turkey. Three tourists were killed and 17 people were injured, including the Israelis, in collision between a jeep and a private car in Alanya, Antalya.
The accident happened Sunday at 4 p.m. on a highway in Antalya. The two vehicles collided, and the jeep - in which the tourists were riding - hit the divider and landed in the opposite lane.
1 View gallery
תאונת הדרכים בטורקיה בה נפצעו ישראלתאונת הדרכים בטורקיה בה נפצעו ישראל
The car accident in Turkey in which 7 Israelis were injured
A tourist from Russia and two from Kazakhstan - a man and a two-year-old toddler - were killed in the accident. Some 17 more were injured - seven Israelis, two Kazakhs, two Russian citizens and four Turks. A local Turkish media outlet reported that the two drivers, who were also injured, were arrested after being treated at the hospital.
In footage from security cameras of a business in the area, the two vehicles are seen moving quickly before the collision; the investigation of the accident continues.
