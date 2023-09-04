7 Israelis injured in serious accident in Turkey

Seven Israelis were injured in a serious accident in Turkey. Three tourists were killed and 17 people were injured, including the Israelis, in collision between a jeep and a private car in Alanya, Antalya.

Seven Israelis were injured in a serious accident in Turkey. Three tourists were killed and 17 people were injured, including the Israelis, in collision between a jeep and a private car in Alanya, Antalya.

Seven Israelis were injured in a serious accident in Turkey. Three tourists were killed and 17 people were injured, including the Israelis, in collision between a jeep and a private car in Alanya, Antalya.

Trapped at Burning Man, in the heart of the Nevada desert – 'If we're already stuck here, then let's keep having fun'

Trapped at Burning Man, in the heart of the Nevada desert – 'If we're already stuck here, then let's keep having fun'

The accident happened Sunday at 4 p.m. on a highway in Antalya. The two vehicles collided, and the jeep - in which the tourists were riding - hit the divider and landed in the opposite lane.

The accident happened Sunday at 4 p.m. on a highway in Antalya. The two vehicles collided, and the jeep - in which the tourists were riding - hit the divider and landed in the opposite lane.

The accident happened Sunday at 4 p.m. on a highway in Antalya. The two vehicles collided, and the jeep - in which the tourists were riding - hit the divider and landed in the opposite lane.