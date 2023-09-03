Persecuted: Study shows marked rise in religion-based hate crimes

According to a study conducted by the impartial Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism (CSHE) at California State University, San Bernardino, the year 2022 saw an alarming 27% surge in religion-based hate crimes in major U.S cities. This increase was four times the overall rise in hate crimes in the same cities.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Jewish victims made up the lion’s share of such crimes, with 470 recorded incidents in 2022, making up 78% of the total religious hate crimes that year, marking a 28% increase. Muslims were the second most targeted group, experiencing a 16% rise in hate crimes, making up 8% of the total, with 50 reported incidents.

4 View gallery Community Security Service CEO Evan Bernstein (R), alongside then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, now the mayor of New York (L), after a Brooklyn hate crime in 2019 ( Photo: Courtesy )

Conversely, Catholics saw a decline in hate crimes by 13%, with 26 incidents reported. However, hate crimes against faiths not classified as Christian saw a significant increase of 117%, with 25 incidents reported.

Beyond the surveyed cities, the CSHE identified four hate crime-related homicides in 2022. Three of the victims were Shia Muslims, reportedly targeted by an assumed Sunni extremist in New Mexico. The fourth was an Arizona-based Catholic professor, murdered on Yom Kippur by a mentally unstable individual who mistakenly believed the professor was Jewish.

The FBI data shows a similar rise of 28% in religious hate crimes, reaching a total of 1,590 - a number second only to the record set in 1991 and the highest since 2001. The data also revealed that certain religious groups experienced an unprecedented number of hate crimes.

FBI’s most recently available data suggests a substantial increase in overall hate crimes in 2021, rising by 31% to a new modern high of 10,840, compared to the 8,263 incidents reported in 2020. However, the FBI also uses an alternative data set for 2021 which suggests a less steep overall increase of 11.6%.

Of the 8,327 hate crime offenses categorized as crimes against individuals in the revised data set for 2021, the FBI states that 43.2% were acts of intimidation, 35.5% were simple assaults, with aggravated assaults comprising a fifth of such offenses. There were also 19 murders linked to hate crimes, as noted in an FBI press release. This breakdown is derived from the FBI's more extensive data set, thus differing from their press release.

In 2021, hate crimes against Catholics reached a record high since 1991, the year the FBI began collecting hate crime data, with a surge of 33% to 97 incidents, despite CSHE recording a decrease in major cities in 2022. It's worth noting that Catholics represent the largest faith group in the United States.

Even though there were increases in 2021, neither anti-Jewish nor anti-Muslim hate crime totals reached record levels. The diversification of hate crimes in 2021 is evident as Sikhs became the second most targeted faith group in FBI-reported hate crimes, displacing Muslims who have held that position since 2001. In major cities, anti-Jewish hate crimes reached their highest levels in a decade during 2022.

In 2021, there was a significant increase in hate crimes occurring in places of worship across the United States, with a rise of 12.7% bringing the total to 329 incidents, up from 292 the previous year. In California specifically, these incidents surged by 47%. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops reported that since May 2020, there have been at least 250 instances of vandalism, arson, and property damage spanning 42 states as well as the nation’s capital. These incidents involved a range of destructive activities such as arson, beheading and dismembering of statues, defacement of gravestones with swastikas and anti-Catholic language crudely sprayed on top, burning of American flags situated nearby, and other forms of vandalism and destruction.

4 View gallery IDF attacks in Gaza in 2021 ( Photo: EPA )

Jews, experiencing a 20% rise in incidents, continued to be the frequently targeted religious group in terms of hate crimes reported to the FBI in 2021, a trend that has remained consistent since records began. This is also reflected in the historical and 2022 data compiled by the CSHE. However, the CSHE's independent survey of major cities for 2021 recorded an even higher increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes, at 59%. This stark rise can largely be attributed to the spike in incidents during the IDF’s operation “Guardian of the Walls” in the spring of 2021. A smaller contributing factor is likely the improved collaboration between victims, advocacy groups, and authorities in major cities, which tend to have larger Jewish communities, leading to more accurate reporting of such incidents.

The CSHE revealed that anti-Jewish crimes, representing the largest religious group in the study, increased by an average of 28% across 21 cities in 2022. New York, in particular, set an unprecedented annual record for both overall hate crimes and anti-Jewish hate crimes specifically. In fact, since the inception of modern FBI data collection in 1991, New York City reported the highest number of anti-Jewish hate crimes of any U.S. city in 2022.

In the metro area of New York-Northern New Jersey, which is home to 2.14 million Jewish residents (making up 10.6% of the region's population and nearly a third of the country's Jewish population), Jews were the most frequently targeted group in hate crimes. With 261 antisemitic hate crimes reported in 2022, the figure surpasses the total number of hate crimes reported in any individual city, with the exception of America’s two largest coastal metropolises, New York and Los Angeles.

In May 2021, NYPD documented a number of anti-Jewish hate crimes that was roughly equal to the total count reported in the entire first quarter of the same year. Notably, during May 2021, there was a significant surge in anti-Jewish hate crimes in New York as well as other cities, correlating with the conflict in the Middle East. In the subsequent year, 2022, a similar spike was observed during the fall, which coincided with the period of anti-Semitic online rants by the music artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

In November, the instances of anti-Jewish hate crimes in New York escalated to 125% more than the same month in the previous year. In a parallel development, Los Angeles witnessed a decrease in anti-Semitic attacks during the summer, but an uptick in the fall, culminating in a 12% rise by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Chicago experienced a dramatic sixfold increase in anti-Jewish incidents in 2022, escalating from 6 cases the preceding year to 26.

Despite the Jewish community being a consistent target of hate crimes, there has been a noticeable downward trend in the proportion of hate crimes against them in relation to total hate crimes, including those religiously based. This could be attributed to the growing diversity of other faiths being victimized and increasingly reporting these incidents. In 2021, just over half (51%) of all religious hate crimes and 7.5% of all hate crimes were specifically anti-Jewish.

However, in the major U.S. cities examined by the CSHE in 2022, where Jewish populations are significantly larger, Jews were victims of 78% of all religious hate crimes. In contrast, over the past decade, nationally speaking, the Jewish community has been the victims of an average of 11% of all hate crimes and 57% of religion-based crimes, according to FBI data. Going further back, in the 1990s, Jews were victims of between 79% and 88% of all religious hate crimes.

The Jewish population is overrepresented in America's major cities compared to the national average, which results in higher instances of anti-Semitic hate crimes in these urban hubs. Numerous Jewish advocacy groups are engaged in combating hate crimes and there are dedicated hate crime units within the police departments of these larger cities. While Jews make up an estimated 2.1% of the total U.S. population or about 6.8 million people, their representation increases to approximately 4.4% in the top 21 metropolitan areas.

The recent decade began with a tragic milestone, in the first anti-Jewish homicide, where a University of Arizona Catholic professor was erroneously assumed to be Jewish and was murdered by a mentally disturbed individual. In another heartbreaking instance in March 2020, a man lost his life due to injuries from a stabbing incident at a Hanukkah party in Monsey, New York, the previous year. The attacker, who was also mentally ill, had earlier shown an affinity for Hitler and the Black Hebrew Israelites.

An incident involving the lethal shooting of a British Salafist Jihadist, who had kidnapped a rabbi and synagogue attendees in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15, 2022, isn't counted in the statistics as he was the aggressor. In the backdrop of these incidents, there are various instances of foiled threats and a persistent barrage of hate speech targeting Jews and other minorities. These facts, coupled with increased advocacy for mass violence against them, suggest we are currently in an unstable and transitory phase of respite from major anti-Jewish and anti-minority plots orchestrated by individual actors or small groups.

4 View gallery 9/11 brought about a surge in Anti-Muslim attacks in the U.S

According to the CSHE, the last decade witnessed a significant uptick in anti-Jewish hate crime homicides in the United States, with at least 19 fatalities, which included individuals who were not Jewish. This was a marked increase compared to the prior decade which reported only four such incidents. A significant number of these incidents, precisely 16, took place within the span of two years, 2018 and 2019.

The majority of these crimes were perpetrated by white supremacists, although a few were the actions of radical Black separatists. The most devastating of these events was the Tree of Life massacre which occurred on October 27, 2018. Robert Gregory Bowers, a xenophobic white supremacist, who declared his intentions on far-right social network GAB, committed this atrocity, leading to 11 fatalities. It stands as the most horrific mass murder of Jews in contemporary U.S. history.

The boldness and reach of public antisemitic incidents have escalated due to the spread of conspiratorial ideologies, religious nationalism, anti-government sentiments, and replacement theories, all amplified on a vulnerable social media landscape by both domestic and international wrongdoers. Hatred towards Jews in contemporary white supremacist circles is deeply rooted in racial and religious conspiracies influenced by Nazi ideologies and the Protocols of Zion, painting Jews as biological parasites and traitors.

Prejudices against Jewish philanthropist George Soros, pertaining to his "Open Society" initiative, domestic religious nationalism, Q Anon, Middle East conflicts and misinformation about the role of Jews in slavery and the COVID response are routinely found on social media and within political circles. In Pennsylvania, conspiracy theories propagated by the Republican gubernatorial candidate ranged from election denial to Jewish day schools. Anti-Jewish conspiracy theories are not confined to a single nationality or ideology, rather forming part of a broader, transnational trend.

CSHE's research over the past two years indicates that anti-Jewish hate crimes in major cities have reached their peak in more than a decade. Jewish civil rights and advocacy organizations, such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Wiesenthal Center, American Jewish Committee (AJC), and Bend the Arc, have reported an escalation in both criminal and non-criminal anti-Jewish incidents. These include public and online expressions of hatred towards Jews, leading to a growing sense of concern within the Jewish community.

In 2021, the ADL recorded an unprecedented 2,717 hate incidents, both criminal and non-criminal, against Jews, marking a 34% rise from the 2020 total of 2,026 incidents. This also included 131 assaults, a staggering increase of 167% compared to 2020, with some experts predicting a further escalation in 2022 based on existing hate crime data. Furthermore, an AJC survey conducted in 2021 discovered that 90% of U.S. Jews believe antisemitism is a problem, 82% sensed its growth, and 12% claimed to have been targeted online.

The rise in antisemitism notwithstanding, PEW research has shown that Americans still regard Jews with one of the highest degrees of warmth compared to other religious groups. However, the ADL has reported a disturbing increase in the number of Americans subscribing to at least one antisemitic stereotype, with the figure rising from 61% in 2019 to 85% in 2022. Furthermore, there has been a near doubling to 20% in the number of those who agreed with most of the antisemitic stereotypes presented to them. Over the past several decades, there has been a surge in hate crimes against Jews during periods of conflict in the Middle East, particularly involving Israelis and Palestinians, as well as during election periods, religious holidays, and Halloween.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, there was a significant escalation in anti-Jewish crimes, culminating in a 59% rise by year's end in major U.S. cities. Since 1991, Jews have been the most frequently targeted group in terms of religious bias in national hate crimes. They are also consistently the primary target of bias in New York City, where one-sixth of all American Jews live. Jews constituted the majority of all hate crime victims in this city. With an updated count of 196 anti-Semitic hate crimes, this figure surpasses the total number of hate crimes in almost all other U.S. cities.

In 2020, out of the 232 identified individuals responsible for anti-Jewish hate crimes in the United States — as reported by the FBI — 72% were white (166 individuals), 16% were Black, and 6% were Hispanic. However, the distribution of offenders in New York City displayed an equal division between Black and white individuals. This is likely due to the city's dense population, where all these groups live in close proximity to each other, making all types of interactions, including hostile ones, more frequent. A comparable pattern related to race and ethnicity can be observed in other densely populated areas, such as Los Angeles.

4 View gallery An onsite memorial after the anti-Jewish massacre in Pittsburgh ( Photo: AP )

In 2021, the FBI reported a stark increase in hate crimes against Sikhs, with incidents more than doubling from the previous year - a surge of 108% from 89 to 185 incidents. The FBI only began recognizing anti-Sikh hate crimes as a distinct category in 2015; before that, they fell under the umbrella term of "other" religion. For the first time in FBI records, anti-Sikh hate crimes became the second most common religiously motivated hate crimes in the United States in 2021. Sikhs, according to the Sikh Coalition, are among the groups most disproportionately targeted by hate crimes in America.

The Sikh Coalition has noted that Sikhs, whose faith is the world's fifth largest and has half a million followers in the United States (though the majority live in the Punjab region of South Asia), have been victims of xenophobic violence in the United States for over a century, largely due to a combination of cultural and religious ignorance and their distinctive visible identity.

Among the most horrific incidents of violence against Sikhs include a neo-Nazi's mass shooting at a gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on August 5, 2012, that left seven worshipers dead, and the murder of Balbir Singh Sodhi, who was shot to death by a violent bigot while he was planting flowers on September 15, 2001. In April 2021, four out of the eight employees killed at a Federal Express facility in Indiana were Sikhs, although both the FBI and local police maintain that religious bias was not a significant motivating factor in the crime.

In 2021, numerous other religion-related categories, albeit of diminished stature, experienced a significant increase in incidents, reaching multi-year highs. These categories included anti-Hindu, anti-Protestant, anti-Buddhist, anti-"Other" Christian, anti-Church of Jesus Christ, anti-Multiple Faith, and anti-Agnostic/Atheist. In what might be a reflection of tensions in Europe, a handful of crimes targeting Eastern Orthodox faiths were reported, marking a shift from previous years, when none were reported.

The period surrounding the 9/11 attacks marked a peak in hate crimes against Muslims and Arabs (then categorized as "ethnic non-Latino") reported by the FBI. However, other notable surges have occurred, as evidenced in the 2021 FBI data, as well as in the results of the CSHE's surveys conducted in multiple cities in 2021 and 2022. The FBI reported a 38% increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes in 2021, following a decline to its lowest point in a decade in 2020. The CSHE's 2021 data from twelve locations mirrored this trend, revealing a 45% rise in anti-Muslim hate crimes, from 84 in 2020 to 122 in 2021. Additionally, the CSHE's 2022 survey indicated a further 16% increase in such incidents.

Back in 2010, a significant increase in assaults against Muslim Americans was observed in the United States. This surge in violence was contextualized by conflicts in the Middle East, a planned bombing attack in Times Square, and an unfounded prejudiced conspiracy theory alleging that President Obama was a “secret Muslim”.

During the mid-last decade, hate crimes escalated to the highest rates since 2001, coinciding with a period of rising public animosity towards Muslims and high-profile attacks by radical Salafist groups like ISIS. Anti-Muslim hate crimes saw a significant increase in December 2015, a time when news headlines were dominated by Syrian refugees, the terror attack in San Bernardino, and the widely publicized "Muslim Ban Proposal" by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. This surge marked the third-highest level of such crimes since the FBI began keeping records in 1991.

In the immediate aftermath of Trump's Muslim ban proposal, the disaggregated FBI hate crime data showed a 23% increase over the spike that followed the December 2, 2015, terror attack just five days earlier. Over the past 15 years, there have been several multi-casualty anti-Muslim attacks carried out by white supremacists in North America, Europe, and New Zealand, either targeting Muslims directly or their allies. The deadliest of these incidents occurred in 2019 when a white supremacist, subscribing to a "replacement" conspiracy theory, killed 51 people in mosque attacks in New Zealand. Moreover, Canada has also witnessed several attacks resulting in multiple fatalities in recent years.

The record for anti-Muslim hate crimes in the U.S. post 9/11 was shattered in 2016, with the number of assaults exceeding even those recorded in 2001. According to a 2016 PEW survey, nearly half of the participants (49%) believed that there were at least a few "anti-American" Muslims residing in the U.S. The period around the Presidential election saw a surge in related hate crimes, with the day following the election recording the highest number of overall hate crimes in over a decade.