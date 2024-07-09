Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro indicted over undeclared Saudi diamonds

Brazil's Federal Police have indicted the country's former president Jair Bolsonaro for money laundering and criminal association in connection with undeclared diamonds and jewelry worth around $3.2 million received as gifts from Saudi Arabia during his time in office.

Bolsonaro has also been indicted for falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination certificate, marking his second formal accusation after the jewelry case.

1 View gallery Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ( Photo: Reuters )

His former aide-de-camp signed a plea bargain confirming he falsified Bolsonaro's COVID-19 records and sold two watches for $68,000 in a plea bargain.

The police report alleges Bolsonaro's phone contained references to the auction company involved in selling the jewelry, suggesting his awareness of the auction. B

Ten others, including two of Bolsonaro's lawyers, Frederick Wassef and Fábio Wajngarten, were also indicted by the police in the jewelry case. Wassef claimed he was solely being targeted for defending Bolsonaro, while Wajngarten denied involvement.

Bolsonaro and his lawyers have denied any wrongdoing in multiple investigations targeting him, including his possible involvement in the January 2023 uprising in Brasilia.

Brazil's Supreme Court will receive the police report on Bolsonaro's latest indictment to decide on filing charges against Bolsonaro. Legal experts believe the police indictment marks a turning point, increasing the legal threats Bolsonaro faces.

Bolsonaro remains popular among his political base, as shown by a large protest against the perceived persecution.

Political analysts believe Brazil's Supreme Court will be cautious in prosecuting Bolsonaro to avoid backlash during elections.

Brazil's top electoral court ruled that Bolsonaro abused his powers during the 2022 reelection bid, rendering him ineligible to run until 2030.

This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq

