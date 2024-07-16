CIA chief says Sinwar under internal Hamas pressure to end the war, report

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is under growing pressure from his terror group to accept a cease-fire, release the hostages and end the war, CIA chief Willian Burns said according to a report on CNN, quoting a source.

Burns said Sinwar was not concerned over the deaths of terrorists in his group was dealing with pressure over his responsibility for the suffering in Gaza.

2 View gallery Yahya Sinwar, William Burns ( Photo: AP )

American intelligence officials believe Sinwar is hiding in a tunnel underneath his hometown of Khan Younis and it is there that he is making the major decisions regarding a deal.

Burns, who has been involved in the negotiations for months, as U.S. President Joe Biden's representative, said Israel and Hamas must take advantage of this moment, after more than nine months of war, to reach a cease-fire agreement.

The internal pressure on Sinwar included his senior commanders telling their leader that they have had enough of the war. Barns spoke at the annual summer conference in Idaho, known as the Billionaires' Summer Camp, with the participation of administration officials, leaders of the tech industry and other high rollers.

2 View gallery Aftermath of the IDF's attempt to kill Mohammed Deif ( Photo: Haitham Imad / EPA )

On Monday, Qatar told Israel that the assassination attempt on Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif would not stall negotiations. Hamas has not said officially that the talks would be suspended and issued public denials that there was an intention to delay them. But there is little doubt that the repercussions of Israel's attack on a compound in Khan Younis and the killing of the Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander caused ripples in the terror group and forced Hamas to recalibrate its position.

Sinwar may also be out of reach as he had been in the past and mediators may struggle to get clear answers from his group.