Ben-Gvir threatens resignation over proposed hostage deal, calls it ‘reckless’

“This deal will erase the progress we have made and bring an end to the fighting,” Ben-Gvir said. “If the agreement is approved, we will submit letters of resignation and no longer be part of the government.”

Prior to the announcement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confidant, Natan Eshel, announced that Ben-Gvir has resigned from the government. Ben-Gvir has been threatening to resign from the government if the hostage deal reached between Israel and Hamas goes ahead, and even suggested that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich join him in the move.

