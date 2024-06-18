Key House Democrats approve major arms sale to Israel, report

Two key Democrats in the U.S. Congress have agreed to support a major arms sale to Israel that includes 50 F-15 fighter jets, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing three unnamed officials.

Representative Gregory Meeks and Senator Ben Cardin have signed off on the deal under heavy pressure from the Biden administration after the two lawmakers had for months held up the sale, the Post reported.

2 View gallery F-15 fighter jet ( Photo: Abir Sultan / EPA )

Earlier Germany's Bild newspaper reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the administration would lift the limitations on arms transfers to Israel in the coming days.

The paper said Netanyahu demanded the renewal of arms supplies in a call with Blinken after their delivery was stalled over the conduct of the Israeli government. Netanyahu also asked for deliveries to be increased, in the face of the threats the country is currently facing on multiple fronts.

According to the report, Netanyahu said that unlike the help given by the U.S. at the start of the war, the situation has reversed recently, and arms have been withheld at the time Israel is facing a threat to its existence. He said that has bolstered Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas and was prolonging the war and increasing the risk for further escalation.

The prime minister instructed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who will both be in Washington this week, to ensure the renewal of the supply of arms, in their meetings with American officials.

Before the offensive on Rafah began, U.S. President Joe Biden said he would withhold bombs and shells if the IDF launched a major operation on the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip.

2 View gallery U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month, that amid pressure, the administration was delaying the transfer of thousands of kits that transform simple bombs into smart ones, valued at $260 million, ammunition for tanks, vehicles, mortars and more, in the total value of a billion dollars. Later reports said Washington was preparing a new shipment of ammunition valued at $700 million including armored tactical vehicles and mortars.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said military aid to Israel was continuing, except 900 kg. bombs which the administration does not believe should be used in densely populated urban areas.