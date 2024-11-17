Beirut attack sparks chaos as Israeli missiles hit key targets

Israeli missile attack in Beirut targets vehicle and building, reportedly killing Jamaa Islamiya's Secretary-General and Hezbollah commander;  Casualties rise to two dead and 13 injured, prompting school closures 

Saudi television channel "Al-Hadath" reported that Israel conducted an attack in Beirut using two missiles, which targeted a vehicle and a building, according to the Lebanese network "Al-Mayadeen," affiliated with Hezbollah.
Massive strikes in Beirut

In the aftermath, Radio "Voice of Lebanon" suggested the intended target was likely Mohammad Takoush, the Secretary-General of the terrorist group Jamaa Islamiya. However, this claim was not corroborated by other media outlets.
Firefighters try to contain the blaze in downtown BeirutFirefighters try to contain the blaze in downtown Beirut
Firefighters try to contain the blaze in downtown Beirut
(Photo: Ibrahim Amro/AFP)
The terrorist organization, according to the Saudi network "Al-Arabiya," denied any attack on its center. Meanwhile, the Lebanese channel "Al-Jadid" said the explosions were due to batteries and electronic devices detonating in a local shop.
Initially, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported one fatality and nine wounded. Separately, "Al-Hadath" cited sources indicating the attack targeted a "military commander in Hezbollah."
Wreckage in BeirutWreckage in Beirut
Wreckage in Beirut
(Photo: Ibrahim Amro/AFP)
Subsequent updates from the Ministry revised the toll to two dead and 13 wounded. In response to the attack and amid reports of a high-ranking Hezbollah official's assassination, Lebanon's Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, announced the closure of educational institutions in several areas throughout the country.
