Beirut attack sparks chaos as Israeli missiles hit key targets

Saudi television channel "Al-Hadath" reported that Israel conducted an attack in Beirut using two missiles, which targeted a vehicle and a building, according to the Lebanese network "Al-Mayadeen," affiliated with Hezbollah.

Massive strikes in Beirut





In the aftermath, Radio "Voice of Lebanon" suggested the intended target was likely Mohammad Takoush, the Secretary-General of the terrorist group Jamaa Islamiya. However, this claim was not corroborated by other media outlets.

2 View gallery Firefighters try to contain the blaze in downtown Beirut ( Photo: Ibrahim Amro/AFP )

The terrorist organization, according to the Saudi network "Al-Arabiya," denied any attack on its center. Meanwhile, the Lebanese channel "Al-Jadid" said the explosions were due to batteries and electronic devices detonating in a local shop.

Initially, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported one fatality and nine wounded. Separately, "Al-Hadath" cited sources indicating the attack targeted a "military commander in Hezbollah."

2 View gallery Wreckage in Beirut ( Photo: Ibrahim Amro/AFP )

Subsequent updates from the Ministry revised the toll to two dead and 13 wounded. In response to the attack and amid reports of a high-ranking Hezbollah official's assassination, Lebanon's Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, announced the closure of educational institutions in several areas throughout the country.

