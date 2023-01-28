Newly weds shot dead in JLM terror attack after running to help victims

Two of the victims of the deadly Jerusalem terror attack on Friday night were Eli and Natali Mizrachi, who wed just two years ago.

Eli's father said that the couple left their homes to help those who were injured after the attack, and were shot by the terrorist on the loose.

"He was a modest man, religious. He wanted to help," his father said. "He saw that there were gunshots, and when they stopped, he rushed to help the victims, he and his wife.

Eli and Natali are amongst the at least seven people who lost their lives in the terror attack, conducted by a 21-year-old east Jerusalem resident Alqam Kheiri. An additional three people were wounded.

Kheiri, previously unknown to the authorities, was eventually neutralized by the police. Although no organization claimed responsibility for the attack, Gaza's terrorist groups Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised the massacre, which was met with celebrations and fireworks in the cities across the West Bank.

A group of 15 young Palestinians gathered at the house of deceased terrorist in attempt to hinder the IDF from entering. Along with Kheiri's parents, they were also arrested.

Fireworks being shot as 15 youngs Palestinians gathered at the house of the terrorist while the IDF tries to enter ( )

Chief of Staff of Israeli military Herzi Halevi on Friday night ordered the reinforcement of the divisions the West Bank to prepare for possible escalation after the deadly terrorist attack in east Jerusalem.

Forces will be increased in Jerusalem and other cities. Security in shopping centers, central stations and large events will also be heightened.

"This was one of the worst attacks we have known in recent years, our hearts go out to the families of the wounded and dead. We have assessed the situation and decided on some immediate actions, we will act decisively and calmly," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived at the scene of the massacre, said in the Jerusalem Police headquarters following the attack.

"The security political cabinet will convene tomorrow at the end of Shabbat. I call on citizens not to take the law into their own hands, for that we have an army and police who receive instructions from the cabinet," the prime minister added.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant held a special situation assessment with the heads of the national security services.

"This is a serious and sad attack on Shabbat evening, targeting civilians. I am sending condolences to the families of the murdered and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. The security establishment under my leadership will act hard and without compromise against terrorism and will get to all those involved in the attack," he said.

On the international front, world leaders across the board condemned the deadly terror attack.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the United States “will extend our full support to the government and people of Israel.”

"We strongly condemn the heinous terror attack that took place this evening at a synagogue in Jerusalem, and are shocked and saddened by the loss of life, including the killing of at least eight innocent victims. The attack tragically occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the memory of those lost in the Holocaust is commemorated around the world,” the statement said.

It added that U.S. President Biden, with whom Netanyahu spoke on Friday night, ordered his national security team “to engage immediately with Israeli counterparts to offer all appropriate support in assisting the wounded and bringing the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared his condemnation for the terrorist attack on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with the Israeli people following the terrorist attack in Jerusalem. It is particularly tragic on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. We condemn this attack and express our condolences to the victims’ families. May their memory be a blessing,” he wrote.

U.S. State Department said the attack would not impact Blinken’s visit to Israel that is scheduled for next week.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres also strongly condemned the attack.

"It is particularly abhorrent that the attack occurred at a place of worship, and on the very day we commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day. There is never any excuse for acts of terrorism. They must be clearly condemned and rejected by all,” his statement said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply worried about the current escalation of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory. This is the moment to exercise utmost restraint,” it warned.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that London stands “with our Israeli friends.”

“To attack worshippers at a synagogue on Holocaust Memorial Day, and during Shabbat, is horrific,” he underlined.

The United Arab Emirates joined in expressing their support for Israel and the victims "of this heinous crime.” A statement issued by the Emirati Foreign Affairs Ministry affirmed that Abu Dhabi "expresses its strong condemnation of the criminal act and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

Turkey’s foreign ministry also expressed their support to the people of Israel.

“We strongly condemn the terror attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem where many people lost their lives. We offer our condolences to the families of the victims, the Israeli government and people. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Turkey said.



