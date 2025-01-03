Why isn’t Lebanon standing up to Hezbollah?

Alma Center’s Sarit Zehavi says the Lebanese army has not changed it approach to the terror organization

Emily Schrader, ILTV|
The Lebanese army is not standing up to Hezbollah as Israel had hoped, according to Sarit Zehavi, founder of the Alma Center.
CEASE OR FIRE?
(ILTV)
“We don’t feel the opponents to Hezbollah in Lebanon changed their point of view, changed their approach, and truly understand that Hezbollah is different, that Israel caused huge damages to Hezbollah, and now is the time to stand up against it,” Zehavi told ILTV News. “We don't see this happening enough.”
She noted that when the Lebanese want to stand up against something, they know how to do it.
“They know how to go out to the streets,” Zehavi said. “It is happening mainly in the social media, but not in the streets and not by the Lebanese army itself.”
