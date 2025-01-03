Why isn’t Lebanon standing up to Hezbollah?

The Lebanese army is not standing up to Hezbollah as Israel had hoped, according to Sarit Zehavi, founder of the Alma Center.

CEASE OR FIRE? ( ILTV )

“We don’t feel the opponents to Hezbollah in Lebanon changed their point of view, changed their approach, and truly understand that Hezbollah is different, that Israel caused huge damages to Hezbollah, and now is the time to stand up against it,” Zehavi told ILTV News. “We don't see this happening enough.”

She noted that when the Lebanese want to stand up against something, they know how to do it.