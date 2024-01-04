IDF Chief of Staff names panel to probe failures in, around October 7

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Thursday, established a panel to probe the military's failings leading up to and during the October 7 massacre. Ynet has learned that the four-man team would also review the IDF's preparedness for the fighting in the Strip.

The panel is expected to be officially named and authorized to carry out the investigation in the coming days. Former Defense Minister Shaul Mofaz will head the inquiries along with Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yoav Har-Even who served as head of the military's Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Shlomo "Sami" Turgeman a former commander of the IDF Southern Command and Maj. Gen. (Res.) Aharon Ze'evi-Farkash, who was head of military intelligence.

2 View gallery Shaul Mofaz, Aharon Farkash, Yoav Har-Even, Shlomo Turgeman ( Photo: Moti Kimchi, Tal Shahar, Rafael, IDF )

Mofaz was IDF Chief of Staff in the early 2000s when Israel pulled out of South Lebanon and during the second intifada. Soon after the October 7 Hamas massacre he said he was in favor of a quick deal to release all hostages in exchange for all Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jail. "take all 6,000 of them," he said, "but bring back all the hostages."

The panel's investigation is to be conducted separately from the IDF's internal probe. Military sources said that the decision to establish the panel at this time, was not connected to the charges of genocide being leveled against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague.

2 View gallery IDF forces operate in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

It is likely that the panel would be assisted by subcommittees tasked to inquire specific matters, to coincide with investigations already underway in some of the fighting units, including those who fought the Hamas terrorists on October 7 and are participating in the ground offensive in Gaza.