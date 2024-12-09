IDF confirms drone strike in Yavne, investigates lack of alert

Military says drone originated from Yemen; no casualties reported in strike on residential building but extensive property damage caused to several apartments

Meir Turgeman, Yoav Zitun|
A drone struck a residential building in the central Israeli city of Yavne Monday morning, sparking a fire and prompting an investigation into why no warning alert was triggered, the IDF confirmed.
The military later announced that the drone originated from Yemen, though further details about its exact origin and route are under investigation.
Smoke rising from building in Yavne after suspected drone strike
Suspected drone fragments found at scene
Residents reported a loud explosion followed by smoke rising from the building. “I heard a strange buzzing sound and then a loud noise,” one neighbor said. Witnesses claimed they saw a drone in the sky shortly before the explosion.
Firefighting crews arrived at the scene to contain the blaze, as authorities assessed the extent of the damage. No casualties were reported, but the strike caused extensive property damage to several apartments.
The IDF said that further details about the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.
""