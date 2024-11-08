Former Israeli Ambassador: Biden tied Israel's hands

U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration "tied our hands behind our backs" and prolonged the war against Hamas, according to former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Danny Ayalon.

Speaking to ILTV News on Thursday, Ayalon said that he expects incoming U.S. President Donald Trump to be "much more lenient" on Israel.

U.S.-ISRAEL RELATIONS

Ayalon added that without any political pressure or considerations, he expects Trump to try to leave a legacy for himself in the Middle East.

"He has mentioned many times that he would like to bring about peace in the Middle East," Ayalon said, noting that Israel would welcome any peace initiative that does not compromise the country's national security.

He said Trump will also likely extend the Abraham Accords, which were signed under his auspices during his first tenure in the White House.

"I do not doubt that Israel will benefit from Trump's presidency," Ayalon said.