Israeli government declares nationwide emergency amid Hezbollah tensions

The Israeli government approved a nationwide state of emergency for civil defense on Monday evening through an urgent phone vote, following a proposal by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The decision allows the Home Front Command to operate with extended authority until September 30 amid rising security concerns.

According to the attached document, the declaration enables the Home Front Command to issue alerts and instructions to the public proactively, regardless of enemy actions, and to manage potential threats effectively.

“Due to recent developments in the conflict and the high likelihood of attacks on civilians throughout the country, this declaration is necessary to guide the civilian home front,” the document stated.

While the emergency declaration itself does not impose restrictions on civilians, it grants military and state authorities the ability to make rapid adjustments, including giving the Economy Minister the power to keep essential workers at their posts. The current Home Front Command guidelines remain unchanged, with no school in areas north of Haifa for the next two days.