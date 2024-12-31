Yemeni activist: Israel's actions against Houthis help save the region

When Israel targets the Houthis, it is ultimately saving the Yemeni people, according to Luai Ahmed, a Yemeni activist.
Speaking to ILTV on Monday, Ahmed explained that many in the Middle East fail to realize the broader benefits of Israel's actions against terrorism. He emphasized that eliminating terrorist threats improves the region as a whole.
“A lot of people think that we should not kill terrorists,” Ahmed said. “They think we should try to negotiate with them, but Israel has been trying to do that for the longest time and this is the only option that it has right now, is to attack back and defend itself.”
Ahmed likened Iran to the head of an octopus, with the Houthis as one of its many tentacles. He underscored how the Islamic regime in Iran manipulates groups like the Houthis to further its agenda.
“The Islamic regime in Iran hates Arabs, Muslims, and Yemenis and Lebanese. They don't care. They're only using us to further their agenda,” Ahmed said. “Their agenda is Islamic occupation. We see this Islamic occupation in Lebanon, in Yemen, in Gaza, and what they want is exactly what is written in the Houthi slogan: Death to America. Death to Israel. Now, if that is your slogan, death, there is no way that you're going to be able to create a prosperous society.”