Yemeni activist: Israel's actions against Houthis help save the region

Speaking to ILTV on Monday, Ahmed explained that many in the Middle East fail to realize the broader benefits of Israel's actions against terrorism. He emphasized that eliminating terrorist threats improves the region as a whole.

“A lot of people think that we should not kill terrorists,” Ahmed said. “They think we should try to negotiate with them, but Israel has been trying to do that for the longest time and this is the only option that it has right now, is to attack back and defend itself.”

Ahmed likened Iran to the head of an octopus, with the Houthis as one of its many tentacles. He underscored how the Islamic regime in Iran manipulates groups like the Houthis to further its agenda.

