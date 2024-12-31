Security cabinet meeting scrapped, Katz to discuss alternatives to Hamas rule of Gaza

Amid the stalemate in negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage release deal, the security cabinet scheduled to meet this week has been postponed until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recovers from surgery to remove his prostate gland. Defense Minister Israel Katz will convene a meeting with members of the government on Thursday and will discuss the day after the war and an alternative rule of the Strip to Hamas.

The obstacles to the talks remain the number of hostages that would be released in the first phase of the deal, with Israel demanding twice as many Israeli captives than Hamas has agreed to free.

The terror group claims Israel is demanding the release of soldiers and wounded men although they do not comply with the criteria for the humanitarian exchange. The would agree to hand over bodies of dead hostages if a deal is made.

Another major obstacle is the demand to end the war. Security officials warned the government that Hamas was rebuilding its control of Gaza. Hours later a "senior official" said that according to Netanyahu, even if a deal is made, Israel would return to the fighting in Gaza until it achieves its declared goals.

That statement was an Israel admission from the senior official that Israel was heading toward a partial release of hostages that would not include an end to the war as Hamas demands, before all the hostages would be released.

The prime minister is in the opinio0n that there can be no plan for the day after the war until all of Hamas's capabilities are destroyed," the official said adding that there have been discussions in the appropriate forums on the matter.

"The policy of the prime minister in Gaza is that neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority (PA) would govern Gaza, including having responsibility over distribution of humanitarian aid. The security agencies are considering alternatives and would continue to do so. Cutting Hamas off from aid distribution is meant to prevent the terror group from controlling the civilian population and to bring about the release of hostages."



