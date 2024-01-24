Egyptian President el-Sisi ghosts Netanyahu phone call

Shortly after the el-SIsi accuses Israel of deliberately stalling aid to Gaza as a means of advancing its position regarding the hostages, Netanyahu tries to place call but is ignored

Itamar Eichner|
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to call Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, only to be refused. Apparently Netanyahu made the call through the National Security Council, but the Egyptians chose not to accept it.
The Prime Minister's office tried to play things down, claiming the call will be made at a later time. It's worth noting the last time the two spoke was in the summer of last year, following an attack by a rogue Egyptian soldier who killed three IDF troops at the border.
2 View gallery
As far as el-Sisi is concerned, Netanyahu is Persona Non Grata As far as el-Sisi is concerned, Netanyahu is Persona Non Grata
As far as el-Sisi is concerned, Netanyahu is Persona Non Grata
(Photo: EPA, AP)
Regardless, the two nations are on regular speaking terms, with numerous Israeli delegations traveling to Egypt in recent weeks, amid Egyptian mediation efforts alongside Qatar to secure a hostage release deal. Major General Ghassan Alian, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, (COGAT) has been in Cairo several times as of late.
The failed phone call attempt by Netanyahu could be related to recent tensions from the Egyptian side, increasingly agitated by Israeli statements regarding the Philadelphi Corridor, the stretch of land along the Gaza border with Egypt that Israel said it seeks military control of, as well as Israeli allegations to the Hague claiming the Egyptians stalled the delivery of humanitarian aid into southern Gaza.
2 View gallery
Palestinian man stands next to a truck carrying clothes for export, at Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian man stands next to a truck carrying clothes for export, at Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip,
Palestinian man stands next to a truck carrying clothes for export, at Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip,
(Photo: Reuters)
"Egypt isn't the reason aid isn't getting through, President el-Sisi said in response. "The Rafah Crossing is open 24/7, but Israeli procedures are stalling much-needed aid, and not by accident. It's an Israeli tactic to exert more pressure to release the hostages."
Chairman of the Egyptian State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, warned of possible repercussions to Israeli-Egyptian relations if military action on the Gaza-Egypt border is taken. "Any Israeli move in this directions will inevitably compromise bilateral relations. Israel's lies are designed to legitimize occupation in direct conflict with international agreements," he said.
