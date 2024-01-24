Egyptian President el-Sisi ghosts Netanyahu phone call

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to call Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, only to be refused. Apparently Netanyahu made the call through the National Security Council, but the Egyptians chose not to accept it.

The Prime Minister's office tried to play things down, claiming the call will be made at a later time. It's worth noting the last time the two spoke was in the summer of last year, following

Regardless, the two nations are on regular speaking terms, with numerous Israeli delegations traveling to Egypt in recent weeks, amid Egyptian mediation efforts alongside Qatar to secure a hostage release deal. Major General Ghassan Alian, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, (COGAT) has been in Cairo several times as of late.

