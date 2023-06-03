Two injured in a security incident on Egypt border

Two individuals were injured on Saturday morning in a severe security incident on the Egypt border. The two were treated on-site, and Israeli troops arrived at the scene to conduct scans on-site.

The IDF stated, "This morning, a security incident occurred in the Paran Regional Division. There are two casualties in the event. The IDF is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and will provide further details later."

