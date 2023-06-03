Two injured in a security incident on Egypt border

Two individuals were injured on Saturday morning in a severe security incident on the Egypt border. The two were treated on-site, and Israeli troops arrived at the scene to conduct scans on-site.
A few hours before the incident, IDF forces thwarted a drug smuggling operation worth one and a half million shekels. The operation included shooting and the use of ladders.
The IDF stated, "This morning, a security incident occurred in the Paran Regional Division. There are two casualties in the event. The IDF is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and will provide further details later."
The Egypt border is considered a central area for drug smuggling attempts. Last December, an Israeli citizen from the Bedouin community was killed in an escape attempt that was thwarted at the border with Egypt. At the time, the IDF stated that surveillance identified several suspects involved in the escape attempt, and IDF forces deployed to the scene opened fire as part of their efforts to prevent the escape. It was also reported that the IDF provided medical treatment to the suspect, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.
The border between Israel and Egypt stretches for about 200 kilometers, from Kerem Shalom in the northern border to Eilat in the south. In November 2010, Israel began constructing the new border fence that separates it from Egypt. Within two years, and with an investment of over a billion shekels, the fence was completed.