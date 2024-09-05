IDF confirms it killed son of Jenin terrorist Zubeidi

Muhammad Zakaria Zubeidi, who took part in shooting attacks into Israeli communities and terror activities against IDF soldiers throughout the West Bank, was killed during counterterrorism operation; He is the son of Zakaria Zubeidi, the former Jenin chief of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades who is considered a 'symbol of the Intifada'

The strike on armed terrorist cells in the area of Tubas
The IDF killed several terrorists Thursday during a counterterrorism operation in the Jordan Valley. It confirmed that among the terrorists that were eliminated during the operation is Muhammad Zakaria Zubeidi, a significant terrorist from the Jenin area of the Weet Bank who took part in a shooting attack in the area of the security fence and terrorist activity against IDF soldiers throughout the West Bank. He is the son of Zakaria Zubeidi, the former Jenin chief of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades who is considered a "symbol of the Intifada."
Overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, IDF and Israel Prison Service forces, with the direction of the ISA, began a counterterrorism operation in the areas of Far'a and Tubas in the West Bank, alongside an additional counterterrorism operation in the city of Jericho, in the Jordan Valley.

Muhammad Zubeidi, seen in the Jenin refugee camp in 2022 after his release from Israeli prison

During counterterrorism activity in the area of Tubas, an IDF aircraft struck an armed terrorist cell that operated in the area.
Several other terrorists who were involved in terrorist activity and shooting attacks against security forces were eliminated in the strike.
During the counterterrorism operation in the area of Far'a, an IDF aircraft struck armed terrorists who hurled explosives and shot at the security forces.
In an exchange of fire, Israel Prison Service forces eliminated a terrorist who was armed with an explosive device. Additionally, the forces exposed explosive devices that were planted under the roads and were intended to harm them.
