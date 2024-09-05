IDF confirms it killed son of Jenin terrorist Zubeidi

The IDF killed several terrorists Thursday during a counterterrorism operation in the Jordan Valley. It confirmed that among the terrorists that were eliminated during the operation is Muhammad Zakaria Zubeidi, a significant terrorist from the Jenin area of the Weet Bank who took part in a shooting attack in the area of the security fence and terrorist activity against IDF soldiers throughout the West Bank. He is the son of Zakaria Zubeidi, the former Jenin chief of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades who is considered a "symbol of the Intifada."